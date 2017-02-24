Your browser is out-of-date.

40 mini gardens that fit perfectly in every small house

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Tropical Contemporâneo, Mateus Motta Paisagismo Mateus Motta Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Today, we have selected for you 40 beautiful small gardens, which fit perfectly into any home, especially those that don’t have too many square meters with which one can play around. These designs have been conceived by professionals registered with Homify, whom you can contact for help and advice to create the garden of your dreams.

In this fantastic collection, where nature takes centre stage, we share ideas for creating green pockets for different areas in the home as well as for varied styles of houses. You will find gardens that are minimalist, modern, rustic and original, besides indoor and outdoor options, all of which are beautiful. We are sure that you can include one or more of these ideas anywhere in your house.

Let’s start the tour.

1. Pure landscaping at the entrance of the house

Tropical Contemporâneo, Mateus Motta Paisagismo Mateus Motta Paisagismo Tropical style garden
2. Maximum simplicity using pebbles and creative terracotta

Outdoor landscaping RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Modern garden
3. With a Buddhist touch

Feng Shui en una vivienda de Premià de Dalt, Feng Shui Cristina Jové Feng Shui Cristina Jové Asian style garden
4. Different areas to enjoy

Jardín Residencial, jardinista jardinista Modern garden
5. Stone and colour in the back yard

Giardino in Acqui Terme AL, silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini Eclectic style garden
6. In a corner: a pretty, little garden

イベント装飾, （有）ハートランド （有）ハートランド Modern garden
7. Creatively zen

KIRKINIS, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
8. For a colourful and natural entrance

Transformation d'un jardin en pente, RVB PAYSAGE RVB PAYSAGE Classic style garden
9. Resting area

homify Mediterranean style garden
10. Water and bamboo

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
11. An organized and beautiful little patio

สวน ม. วิลล่า อะคาเดีย ศรีนครินทร์, Dear_landscape Dear_landscape Rustic style garden Ceramic Pink
12. Simple planters that don’t take up much space

Stadstuin Groningen, KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur Modern garden
13. For a pleasant entrance

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
14. Daily meditation ritual

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
15. A mini garden with a country theme

homify Mediterranean style garden
See some country style houses here

16. Brick planters for a rustic house

Hare Lane, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Minimalist style garden
17. Low-maintenance vegetation, especially for working people

Gorgeous Gardens Modern garden
18. Take out

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
19. An easy-to-create desert garden

homify Mediterranean style garden Sandstone
homify Mediterranean style garden Sandstone
20. If you have more space, extend the garden to the hallway

homify Mediterranean style garden Engineered Wood
21. Mediterranean touch

Gartenparadies, Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Mediterranean style garden
22. Flower pots and planters – easy to move around

Jardín Detoni, Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES Modern garden Granite Green
23. A green wall of synthetic foliage

Decoración Muros Verdes, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Offices & stores
24. An indoor garden attached to the wall

homify Eclectic style living room
25. Tropical garden for any area

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
26. Extended

横浜緑区の家, （有）ハートランド （有）ハートランド Modern garden Green
Seen from another angle

横浜緑区の家, （有）ハートランド （有）ハートランド Modern garden Green
27. How about a little garden in the bathroom?

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Material property,Urban design,Composite material,Wood,Glass,Hardwood
28. For uneven entries

Exemples de réalisations, Les jardins de Laurent Les jardins de Laurent Modern garden
29. Separating areas

Bassins et fontaines, Vert-parc Vert-parc Modern garden
30. In a hall, a touch of freshness always leaves a good impression

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
31. A simple garden for a modern hallway

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
32. When the budget is limited

宿根草の庭, ヤトイチ造園 ヤトイチ造園 Eclectic style garden
33. To add a fresh and bright touch to a bathroom

Powder room Ansari Architects Modern bathroom
34. A simple and comfortable terrace

Jardín Residencial, jardinista jardinista Modern garden
35. Few square meters for a fruit garden; who wouldn’t like this?!

雑木が映えるモダンEXTERIOR, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Modern garden Stone Wood effect
36. At the entrance or hallway

雑木が映えるモダンEXTERIOR, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Modern garden Wood Green
37. Asian beauty to welcome guests

純和風な回遊式日本庭園, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Eclectic style garden
38. Total simplicity

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
39. In concrete planters

Cool but Funky, Contempoary Garden Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
40. Three for a memorable entrance

Pinheiros, Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Modern garden
See more small garden ideas in 12 pictures of gardens in small space.

Which of these designs will you choose for your home? Let us know in the comments.


