15 ideas to separate your room without walls

Open floor plan may offer plenty of open space but defining different areas of rooms will be difficult without visible signs of segmentation. In present world of interior decoration there are several materials that can be used for making dividers of varied designs and sizes to fit into the house wherever required. A quick study of the room layout will give you a fair idea about the kind of divider that would be best suited to create order in the region and you can also take professional help of interior decorator.

Do come with us on a short tour to explore the different types of room dividers that can be applied inside the house according to need and purpose. As dividers are an important part of interior decoration, their color, design and form has to be selected carefully to integrate it into the house in a classy and stylish manner.