6 tips to choose the right house for you

Buying a house is one of the most difficult decisions of one life and it is one that most people put in a lot of thought into. It is best to deliberate carefully before deciding what kind of a home you should buy. While almost no one buys a house on a whim, people often fail to consider a few important questions while buying a house. Here are 6 questions that everyone should definitely consider before buying a house because it will go on to become a home.
Money of course is the first and most important deciding factor while buying a house. One's budget always decides the range within which one can afford a house. It is best to find out things like one's disposable fixed deposits, one's loan eligibility and the kind of EMI's one will have to pay before starting a house hunt.
While money may cinch the final deal, no one can be happy buying a house that does not reflect their style and personality. Be it minimalist or modern, rustic or classic, unconventional or conventional, there are houses of all shapes, sizes and kinds in the market and if one looks enough one is sure to find one that matches one's personal style in one's designated budget.
An important factor to consider while buying a house is where does one want to live. Those who love the hills may want to buy a cabin in the hillside, while those who love the beach may look for a house in a coastal or seaside area. It is also important to take into consideration what one does for a living and whether it will be easy to work from where the house is located. A house on the outskirts of a city may work for a freelancer, but someone who has a job in the heart of the city may need to rent an apartment in the suburbs.
Another decisive factor is the number of people in the buyers family. Is it going to be an apartment for a young working couple who may enjoy a romantic loft or will it be an apartment for a small family of four who may need a more spacious apartment in the suburbs or will it be the family home of a large joint family who will prefer a big house with many rooms no matter how far from the centre of the city.
Another aspect that should not be overlooked is what kind of features does the home have. One's lifestyle largely influences the choice of features in one's home. Those who love watching movies may like to have a comfy media room in their home, while someone who loves to swim may want a pool in their house like this one designed by TALLER ESTILO ARQUITECTURA. It is important to sketch out one's priorities before settling on the final house.
Finally the duration of one's stay in that house plays a very important role in deciding whether one should or should not buy a house. Is it going to be a 3 year start up apartment or a home for a lifetime? A pre kids arrangement or a home where one sees oneself raising one's kids. Figure out whether the house will be a long term or a short term investment before buying it.
