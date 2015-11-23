5 ways to introduce greenery indoors

One way to instantly add colour, drama, and character into a room is to introduce greenery. And there are multiple ways to go about it. Most people spruce up their indoor gardens and balconies with potted plants, hanging planters, and more. Small, quirky planters can be used to hold show plants and kept indoors to breathe in life and light to a room. But what if you do not want to keep conventional pots and plants?! You can dedicate a whole wall featuring fresh and green plants and foliage.
Here are some ideas to help you kickstart this new trend in your own home or office.
If you are apprehensive about dedicating a whole wall to a vertical garden, the best choice is to go for potted pants on a rack. The neatly arranged and spaced-out pots on the rack not only look clean but infuse a fresh look.
Take a look at this ideabook for more inspiration on indoor garden ideas.
What is not to love about this bedroom?! Imagine lying on a bed that rests against fresh plants and foliage. Since the fresh green plants are bright enough, the rest of the room is kept bare and simple, with use of a subtle cream colour.
Wouldn't you just love walking through an doorway that features wall plants?! With only the top and sides of this entryway decorated with plants, it exudes a streamlined and neat look.
Give your bathroom a makeover by turning a whole wall into a vertical garden! Since there is enough sunlight seeping in through the window, this bathroom, designed by Svetlana Interior Landcape Designers gets a bright and fresh look with the wall feature.
Breathe life into your living room with a lovely vertical wall garden. Because who needs a wall painting when you can have a true-to-life garden that is eye-catching?!
So, go ahead and create your own little indoor wall garden in your home!