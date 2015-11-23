5 ways to introduce greenery indoors

One way to instantly add colour, drama, and character into a room is to introduce greenery. And there are multiple ways to go about it. Most people spruce up their indoor gardens and balconies with potted plants, hanging planters, and more. Small, quirky planters can be used to hold show plants and kept indoors to breathe in life and light to a room. But what if you do not want to keep conventional pots and plants?! You can dedicate a whole wall featuring fresh and green plants and foliage.

Here are some ideas to help you kickstart this new trend in your own home or office.