15 Creative ways to separate rooms without walls

During interior decoration of a house it is always divided into various sections for carrying out different activities and the arrangement of furniture and other objects is done to suit the purpose for which the section is created. Depending on the space available these sections or rooms are divided by solid walls made of brick and cement and dressed in colors to suit the ambience of the region they face.

But there are times when we seek to create different spaces in one large region and separate them without solid walls in a delicate way through room dividers. These dividers can be transparent or opaque depending on the privacy and connectivity required in both areas. In this book of ideas we bring you samples of space dividers in which rooms have been divided in obvious and subtle ways that will inspire to create personal solutions.