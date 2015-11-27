A multifunctional living room- It's easier than you think

Living rooms today do not follow one single style in furniture, decor and layout and combine styles and designs to suit their personal states. These rooms have always been the go to areas for family discussions and entertainment during interesting game telecasts and movies. Living rooms are designed to showcase the owner’s taste and wealth through furnishings, objects d’ art, electronic items, furniture, and other essentials.
Though furniture and furnishings play the critical roles in the design and layout of a living room other objects like coffee table, display cabinet, light fittings and carpets are also equally important. Living rooms perform multiple functions of a meeting spot, family entertainment area, gaming zone and also dinner area during winter when the inviting fireplace entices everyone to crowd around its warmth.
Our creative designers have shown their imagination and ingenuity while setting up these living rooms to meet demands of customers.
A living room with expensive gadgets and furniture remains lusterless unless it has suitable ceiling decoration that encourages visitors to gaze up in appreciation. Visitors to this modern living room will find it easy to appreciate the low hanging floor lamp and timber accented background in the display case behind the television and audio system. Pretty grey rug enhances the elegance of deep brown teak wood floor. The attractive drop down pendant type chandelier with tiny square shaped lights spread across the metal hanger appears like crystals in the sky when it is lit up.
If you have a small living room then having low level seating arrangements makes sense as it creates a sense of spaciousness in the room. This ideology holds true if you look at this room which is rectangular in shape and has limited furniture that gives viewers an illusion of wide spaces. The low floor level sofa stretching across the entire length of the wall before the television unit is sufficient to meet seating needs of guests in partnership with two unusually designed chairs.
Before engaging in a shopping spree to decorate the living room with every imaginable furniture, electrical gadget, decorating item and furnishings available in the market it is advisable to first assess space available in the room. If the living room is large and there are plans to keep it as a mix of entertainment zone as well as a family room then you have to think far beyond comfortable sofa and coffee tables.
Take the advice of experienced family, friends and other relatives to make a rough plan about the size of objects that can be accommodated in different parts of the living room. Large windows in this room bring in warm sunshine but the area stays cool due to high ceiling and stone tiles. The large traditional baithak is kept away from main sofa to give space to different groups of people to converse in privacy. Attractively arranged drop down lamps and wall lights keep the room bright even after sundown.
Planning the layout of a living room can be a tricky job if the space available restricts requirements and one is forced to make difficult choices. If the living room is large and allows room for experimentation then make a detailed plan about how where each essential object will be placed. Keep in mind the required distance between objects like sofas, coffee table, display cabinet and main walkway while making the layout to ensure that there is enough space to comfortably move around the room.
Every piece of furniture here is synced to match décor and walls so that the room looks elegant and sophisticated. The colorful yellow tone of the walls enhanced by hiding lighting provides a perfect backdrop for the colorful sofa and traditional baithak laid out in the room. This aerial view shows that this living room is only meant for family gatherings and friendly discussions so is totally devoid of electrical objects like television and display cabinets.
Multi functional furniture provides advantage of being useful for several purposes and is in great demand in urban homes around the world. This side table in the living room with hidden drawers acts as a storage unit for books, stationery, important photographs and documents that need to be hidden from public view. We are sure you would not believe that the elegant sofas visible in this picture are hollow and can be used as a multi functional storage facility for woolens that are not used during summer season. Though it appears small the sofa is actually quite large as it is spread in an L shape along the wall and can even store lightweight books along with woolen clothes and jackets. Glass coffee table has been designed with a lower shelf that again works as a multiple purpose storage device to keep away objects like newspapers and television remote under the counter when guests have to be served snacks and beverages.
Sinking into a plush cushioned sofa is a pleasure that has to be felt and cannot be explained. Few people would be willing to let go of their comfortable sofa for something else unless they are are forced to do so due to frequent travel. Keeping a large sofa in a small apartment can be problematic if it is a temporary shelter or it is not likely to be used often.
We advice this trendy sofa cum bed for people keen on breaking tradition of a regular sofa. This handy piece of living room furniture for people who cannot lug expensive furniture everywhere and want to try out something more functional and suited to the layout of the house like this folding sofa cum bed from designers NatureFlow that specializes in space saving furniture. Wooden platforms below the arms of the sofa can be easily lifted off to function as side tables so buyers are saved from the expense of buying an extra one. The back rest can be laid downwards to provide support and function as a bed at night.
Finding suitable storage facility for objects that are required by different family members is not easy in large cities and suburban homes. As families grow their demands change and new storage space cannot be created each time so planning has to be done for future to avoid problems. We see here an impeccable living room created in minimalist style that has a floating wall unit with hidden storage for wires of the television unit and audio visual unit at the rear.
The walnut book case is abutted to the lacquer unit that has television and other artifacts decorated on it. The beautiful sparkling white unit enhances the beauty of this glass enclosed entertainment room that has a low settee opposite it for relaxation while reading a book or watching television. The wide bottom of this unit has hidden containers which open outwards with flip open doors and drawers.
People usually use L shaped sofas in mid-sized living rooms that are plush and comfortable and bring on blissful smiles on people’s faces as soon as they sit on it. These effectively make use of corners and are easy to clean too as one just has to run the vacuum cleaner around it. In a small living room every inch of space is important and if keeping a large sofa is not possible then this curved ceiling to floor display case can be very effective in closing the gap.
Open shelves are the mainstay of this display case that could belong to any suburban home. Instead of having same size shelves the layout of the display case is built with shelves of different shapes and sizes to meet storage needs of television set, books, audio equipment, toys and documents. The last corner rack of this display case has cabinets so that the shelves can be safety locked up and can be used for storing important documents and papers.