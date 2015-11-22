A stylish apartment in the lap of luxury

A dining room is not just a room where the dining table is kept; it can be much more than that. Notice the cabinet and wooden structures behind the dining table. They have been used for storage to keep and display the glassware and chinaware. The shelf in the middle has been put very creatively with small boxes that each holds a small china pot or bowl. This adds to the décor of the room. The chandelier is a classic addition and the blue painting contrasts beautifully against the white wall providing a touch of color in the room.

If you adore the use of wood for home decor, here's an architecture that is sure to inspire you greatly : The wooden house