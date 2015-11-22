A stylish apartment in the lap of luxury

Every house acts as a signature of the owners whether it is highlighted with the use of antiques and ornate furniture or the extensive use of marble throughout the house. For those who like finer things in life, there are several ways in which they can ensure that their apartment looks nothing less than the Buckingham Palace. Designed by In-situ design, architects from Bangalore, this residence is a perfect example of a modest apartment in the lap of luxury and comfort.
Most people do not pay attention to the fact that windows can play a very important role in bringing out the beauty of a room. Adding French windows to your living room or floor ceiling windows that overlook the garden or balcony is an amazing concept. You can use sheer curtains or patterned curtains along with this. The furniture does not have to be of the same color. You can mix and match with different colors that complement or contrast each other. Making use of mirrors that stand on top of a chest of drawers or cabinet is another way to add a classic touch to the living room. Strategic placement of lighting that highlight the paintings and provide ample light in the room would complete the look.
It is not just hotels that make use of bold colors and dark wood furniture; you can do that in your room as well. Again dedicating a complete wall to French windows is a good idea, especially you have a good view from your bedroom. The wall behind the bed can either be covered with patterned wallpaper or designer wall tiles can be used. To add an artistic touch hanging a painting would work well. Wooden floors in the bedroom are always a great idea.
In case you do not agree with the use of heavy curtains in your bedroom and you want as much natural light in the room as possible, it would be a good idea to go with the blinds. These can be vertical or horizontal blinds, as you fancy. In such a setting, keeping light colors in the room on the walls as shown in the bedroom design above would be advisable.
Creating a small corner where the family can sit together and enjoy TV or some candid moments spells comfort and ease. The first thing such a space would need would be comfortable couches and sofas. The next thing it would need is a big TV and to mount that a dark wood cabinet. You do not need to make a lot of efforts to decorate this space with paintings. Photos can be added and small decorative items like figure heads or vases. Lighting should be ample but soft.
A dining room is not just a room where the dining table is kept; it can be much more than that. Notice the cabinet and wooden structures behind the dining table. They have been used for storage to keep and display the glassware and chinaware. The shelf in the middle has been put very creatively with small boxes that each holds a small china pot or bowl. This adds to the décor of the room. The chandelier is a classic addition and the blue painting contrasts beautifully against the white wall providing a touch of color in the room.
