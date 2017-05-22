6 ways to make your house cooler

In many countries bamboo is used for covering windows rather than curtains and blinds. This provides an easy and elegant way to keep the heat and humidness at bay. It looks good from the inside and the outside and tries to maintain an Eco friendly look. Bamboo can be installed even from the outside to give the feel of a covered wooden cabin. Bamboo has the special property of keeping cool even when in contact with the sun. For this reason it has been included in food recipes and even used for making furniture. This is a great way to keep heat at bay, which is widely followed in Asian countries like China, Indonesia, Malaysia and now even in India. You can arrange blinds made of bamboo and can even paint or colour them according to the existing décor.

Would you like to take a tour of a well-lighted residence? Here's this wonderful architecture : A home of 100 lights