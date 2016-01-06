A contemporary home in wood

Today we are going to take a tour of a contemporary home designed by Echauri Morales Arquitectos, architects based in Mexico. The house is shaped like cubes and is divided into two parts, but connected by hallways. You will notice certain themes are repeated throughout the house in various ways, such as the latticed glass panels and glass sliding doors. Overall, the house has a contemporary minimalist design with clean straight lines and minimal decorations.

Join us on a tour of this contemporary home to get a glimpse of the latest architectural designs on the market. We hope you will find some inspiration through this tour. Let's check out the house shall we?