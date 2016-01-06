A contemporary home in wood

Today we are going to take a tour of a contemporary home designed by Echauri Morales Arquitectos, architects based in Mexico. The house is shaped like cubes and is divided into two parts, but connected by hallways. You will notice certain themes are repeated throughout the house in various ways, such as the latticed glass panels and glass sliding doors. Overall, the house has a contemporary minimalist design with clean straight lines and minimal decorations.
Join us on a tour of this contemporary home to get a glimpse of the latest architectural designs on the market. We hope you will find some inspiration through this tour. Let's check out the house shall we?
From the front entrance, this is what the house looks like—two cubes with different heights. Although you can't really see it in this picture, there is another set of cubes at the back which is separated by garden space in between, but connected through hallways.
As you can see, the color scheme for the exteriors of the house is mostly brown and white with some black at the bottom. The wooden latticework integrated into the exteriors of the home give it a warm, welcoming feel.
The first floor of this house is covered in lattice vertically and horizontally. Interesting shadows and light plays are created by the latticework in the home, making it visually interesting, and creating privacy, while also allowing natural light in without the glaring effect.The lattice is also a way of cooling down the house by blocking the heat of the sunlight from penetrating into the house.
Pictured here, you can see the hallway connecting one building to the other. The open space here is reminiscent of a rooftop except that it's sheltered and protected. We can imagine this would be a good spot to practice yoga or just chill out as you would do on a rooftop.
Jesus walked on water, but this house stands on water, well part of it anyway. Whatever it is, it's good to have some water around the house, feng shui says so vaastu shastra says so and even our minds and bodies tell us we feel good when we're close to water. Adding the water element to a home, whether it's a shallow pool or a large swimming pool, does make a significant contribution in creating a more relaxing ambiance in the home.
Pictured here, we also see the minimalist furnished and decorated living room on the ground floor. Next, let's take a peek into the bathroom.
As we mentioned earlier, the lattice theme is repeated throughout the house in various ways. This bathroom is one example. From the pine stripes on the bathroom wall tiles to the wooden strips on the shower room floor, we see a resemblance of the latticework pattern.
The bathroom also allows plenty of natural light in, just like the rest of the house. Another theme we see repeated in the bathroom is the brown and white color scheme from the house exteriors.
Staircases are red and kitchens are blue, not usually, but in this case it's true! Finally we see a bit of color in the house and we're already rhyming poems—that's the beauty of color. Anyway, what the heck do you need poems for when you've got a television in the kitchen.
Another unique thing about this kitchen other than its blue color that we would like to point out to is the serving table on the kitchen island. We think it's a fabulous idea and that it is a nice way of presenting food, rather than just placing it on the table with everything else.
Pictured here, is the other part of the house—the grass does look greener on this side doesn't it? Perhaps it's because there is more grass on this side. This part of the house has a view of the backyard with its grassy lawn while the other side doesn't, so there you go.
Finally, we have come to the end of our tour of this contemporary home. We hope you have enjoyed the tour.