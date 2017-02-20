9 pictures of kitchen counters to inspire you

Kitchens are the most used rooms in any house, and it usually takes a lot of maintenance to keep them looking good. One of the most forgiving material, which you can use in your kitchen and that requires a minimum amount of touching up is concrete. To give you a feel of how you can use this material for your cooking space here are 9 amazing design ideas for concrete kitchen counters.
To give your kitchen a more rustic look you can use concrete and wood together. By putting a thick coat of concrete on top of wooden storage, you can get a multi functional kitchen counter which is also durable.
Another great way to use concrete in your kitchen is by building an inverted u-shaped concrete slab which covers your counter space from three sides in a thick coating. By doing so, you will be able to increase the durability of your kitchen counters as only two sides have a thin layer
We all need additional storage in kitchens and the best way to incorporate that in the design is by adding drawers beneath your concrete kitchen counter. As in this picture, the designer has used light color wood panels to create a chest of drawers that sits under the counter.
If you are looking for a modern look in your kitchen than adding an L-shaped breakfast platform around your concrete kitchen counter can be a very good idea. This would not only give you a multifunctional space but will also add to the overall beauty of the kitchen.
To give your kitchen space a little more privacy from the surrounding areas you can create a semi-enclosed kitchen counter for yourself. The designer for this particular room has built an open kitchen that has a bit of added privacy due to the semi-enclosed kitchen island.
By using smooth gray concrete all throughout your kitchen space, you will be able to achieve a more chic look. It will also increase the durability off the kitchen counters and make them look in sync with each other or the surrounding space.
One of the best things about concrete is that it can take on different colors and give your kitchen a desired look. By adding lighter tones of color, you can easily make your kitchen look brighter and spacious.
Another great way to use concrete in your kitchen can be by adding low-rise cupboards below the counter. This will increase the storage space but will also keep all the utility items out of sight.
For a more study counter space using a concrete block with a wooden top is the right way to go. This will give you the higher durability factor that you are looking for but will also allow you to change the countertops as and when you want.
