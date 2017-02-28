A modern and premium apartment in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills is an extremely upmarket and expensive locality in the western part of Hyderabad. And it is here that we chanced upon a very modern, minimal yet elegant and bright apartment. Thanks to the architects at 29 Studio, this residence is an inspiring combination of sleek designs, trendy furniture and colours which soothe the eye. Everything is simple yet elegant. The use of different interesting materials like wood, glass, and stone has filled the apartment with loads of personality and charm. The idea was to make the home smart, visually appealing, functional and essentially simple, and the architects have achieved this feat wonderfully well.
Rendered in rich wood, the entrance is lightly textured, simple but very sophisticated. We especially love the unique and long door handle. It hints at the classy and subtle luxury that waits for you inside.
This long and glossy console table wows with its functional value despite the simple design and light colour. It is perfect for storing shoes, keys, wallets, sunglasses and things which we tend to lose easily. The vibrant rug combines yellow with black and white chevron patterns to lend some life here.
Sliding and translucent glass doors set in light wooden frames are a brilliant touch for the interiors. They allow light to pass through without compromising the privacy of different spaces. This ensures a bright and cheerful ambiance everywhere.
A sleek marble-topped table surrounded by fashionable teal chairs make the dining area elegant and inviting. Exposure to ample natural light also helps in maintaining the happy atmosphere.
Sleek designs are the highlights of this ultramodern and simple bathroom. The wooden sink counter, the large mirror, the translucent shower panels and the soft colours make for a very refreshing environment here. Glass windows near the ceiling bring in sunlight to keep the bathroom warm and toasty as well.
Large earthy stone tiles clad one of the walls of the bathroom, adding a gentle dose of rustic charm to the space.
Stylish pendant lights like these add beauty as well as character to the apartment. Their soft golden glows fill the home with hope and romanticism.
