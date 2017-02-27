A beautiful and spacious home in Bangalore

The interior designers and decorators at Design Arc Interiors in Bangalore have brought you a very stylish, creative and spacious house which impresses from the moment you enter it. Different materials like wood, stone and glass have been combined in this residence to make the design statement unique. Sleek furniture, cosy textiles, pops of bright hues and smart storage solutions add to the attractiveness of this abode. Besides elegant artificial lighting, ample provision has been made to invite natural light inside this house. Pretty vases, colourful paintings, indoor greens, ethnic figurines and a delightful courtyard make living here a blissful experience.