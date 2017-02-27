Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and spacious home in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
The interior designers and decorators at Design Arc Interiors in Bangalore have brought you a very stylish, creative and spacious house which impresses from the moment you enter it. Different materials like wood, stone and glass have been combined in this residence to make the design statement unique. Sleek furniture, cosy textiles, pops of bright hues and smart storage solutions add to the attractiveness of this abode. Besides elegant artificial lighting, ample provision has been made to invite natural light inside this house. Pretty vases, colourful paintings, indoor greens, ethnic figurines and a delightful courtyard make living here a blissful experience.

Lavish lounge

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Luxuriously soft seating in cream and vibrant paintings makes this spacious lounge area warm and comfortable. A stylish wooden screen separates this space from the dining area without compromising the open plan layout of the house.

Stylish and warm entrance

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Hues like white, cream, grey and dark wood make the entrance warm and welcoming. Bright lights cheer up the ambiance, while vibrant vases add spice. Small glass squares in the entrance door and a stylish shoe cabinet add to the charm here.

Modern yet traditional living

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Modern and luxurious white sofas have been tastefully paired with a slightly traditional coffee table and a stone-clad wall for a unique visual impact in the living space. Bright cushions, a dark rug and an ornately carved terracotta wall art contrast the light and soothing colours used here. Large windows bring in lots of light when the drapes are opened.

Refreshing view

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

The other side of the living space opens up to a lush courtyard with glass and wood ceiling that ushers in sunlight to keep the interiors bright. A sleek and beautiful shelf on the right draws our attention too.

Auspicious statement

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Rendered in plain dark and textured light wood, this shelving unit features various figurines of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity of prosperity and good fortune. Glass adds modernism to this auspicious nook.

Beautiful courtyard

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

A wall panel made of small beige stones features shelves to hold potted greens and an artificial waterfall in this bright courtyard. The sound of water draining itself into the small pool lends a serene and relaxing touch to the space, while the sculpture made from natural wood is a pretty addition.


Simple yet lovely

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

The sleek and trendy wooden TV unit stands out elegantly against the cream-hued wall in the lounge area. Figurines, beautiful vases and an antique candleholder make this spot special. You can also catch a glimpse of the open kitchen behind this wall.

Mix of styles

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

White and brightly-lit, this restful relaxation space is a pretty blend of modern and traditional. Trendy armchairs, a modern wooden coffee table and a traditional but sleek cabinet pull the look together. Soft beige curtains and bright paintings complete the look.

Divine spot

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Love for music and spirituality come together on the top of this wooden bureau as you can see from the traditional drums and the statue of Lord Shiva.

Spacious kitchen

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Neutral hues, neat wooden elements and bright lights make this large kitchen shine. There is ample space for moving around, storing things, prepping, cooking and more. Trendy chrome appliances have been accommodated stylishly and a round granite-topped table serves as the breakfast nook.

Clever space utilisation

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

The space under the beautiful staircase leading to the mezzanine has been utilised to accommodate fashionable wooden shelves and neat cabinets. This has created extra storage space in the house besides lending a unique touch to the dining area.

For bookworms

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

This cosy wood and white spot on the mezzanine serves as the perfect getaway for booklovers. Trendy wall-mounted shelves hold all the books while a modern beige and green couch promises comfy seating.

Relaxing bedroom

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Colours like brown, cream, and white have been used to make this contemporary bedroom soothing and ideal for a good night’s sleep. Some vibrant cushions and artworks add life to the space, while the rug makes for a plush touch.

Beauty in simplicity

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

The simple wall-mounted wood and white TV unit promises trendy entertainment before you fall asleep. And large windows let in sunlight during the day for a cheerful vibe.   

