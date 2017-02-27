A 900sqft Vadodara office designed for Rupees 15 lakhs

Planning, executing and furnishing a commercial space is not always an easy task. Designs must be sleek, trendy yet soothing on the eyes. The furniture must be comfortable yet elegant, and the lighting must be perfect to make the atmosphere cheerful and productive. So today, we will take you through a simple, minimal yet aesthetic office in Vadodara. It occupies an area of 900sqft and was rendered with taste and foresight by the interior architects at Studio 7 Designs. With a very sober colour scheme of grey, white and wood, this office is composed of neat cubicles, a simple reception area and a casual meeting room. Everything is very functional and welcoming.