A 900sqft Vadodara office designed for Rupees 15 lakhs

Planning, executing and furnishing a commercial space is not always an easy task. Designs must be sleek, trendy yet soothing on the eyes. The furniture must be comfortable yet elegant, and the lighting must be perfect to make the atmosphere cheerful and productive. So today, we will take you through a simple, minimal yet aesthetic office in Vadodara. It occupies an area of 900sqft and was rendered with taste and foresight by the interior architects at Studio 7 Designs. With a very sober colour scheme of grey, white and wood, this office is composed of neat cubicles, a simple reception area and a casual meeting room. Everything is very functional and welcoming.
Wooden flooring, a stylish wall of glass and trendy furniture make this semi-formal meeting space very inviting. Sleek designs, recessed lights and modern blinds for the windows ensure a formal but cosy atmosphere.
Grey concrete slabs on the exterior walls and a backlit panel displaying the name of the company make for a sophisticated first impression before we enter the office. A few lush palms add a nature-friendly touch to the building.
The grey, white and wooden colour palette of this office becomes apparent once we enter it. The glossy white reception counter, concrete floor and a sleek wooden bench make for a sophisticated welcome.
Neat grey sofas sit around a simple wood and white coffee table, while a TV has been mounted on the textured grey wall to make the ambiance casual yet sober. The wooden niche in the right hand corner holds a statue of the Buddha to lend serenity here. So even if someone wishes to take a break from a stressful day at office, he or she won’t be disappointed.
The individual cubicles in the main work area are crafted with wood and translucent glass, so that the office looks bright and airy. Light can easily flow from one corner to another thereby opening up the office visually. The cubicles are spacious as well, allowing the employees to feel comfortable and productive while they concentrate on a task.
Just like employees, an office needs to be bright and smart too. And that is why you see how sleek white desks have been fitted inside the cubicles to make work enjoyable and easy. A long array of glass windows at the end brings in tons of natural light and keeps the office lively and happy throughout the day.
Here’s another tour - 5 creative commercial spaces