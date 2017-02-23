Your browser is out-of-date.

23 pictures of wooden doors for safety and aesthetics

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
In this book of ideas, we have curated close to two dozen images of wooden door ideas not just for your main door but also the other doors of your house. These designs are cool, stylish and elegant. What’s more? Each of them have been designed and made by registered experts in Homify. There are rustic, modern, two-leaf door, and even minimalist styles. The choice of doors are aplenty and you can also pick ones made completely of wood or combined with either clear or semi-matte glass. So, what are you waiting for? Take a look at our designs and pick the ones you like most to give your house a brand new look!

1. Add a rustic touch to the entrance of your homely abode

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

2. Modern wooden door with tempered glass

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

The perfect choice for a wall clad in stone Zoom in and you will love it!

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

3. Two door style – Just the door for your corridors

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

4. Add elegance and personality to the façade

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

5. A lovely combination of wood and mirrors that also is great for privacy

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

6. Do away with the mirrors, and leave behind only wood? Another splendid option!

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

7. An elegant design for houses – small and big! But, beware of humidity!

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

8. Minimalist wooden doors for the closets in your bedrooms

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

9. Simple yet elegant doors for your study or other rooms

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

10. Door with horizontal slats for a historian look

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

11. A lovely bedroom door design

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

12. Just right for a small house

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

13. Extend it to the interiors, and voila you have a designer look

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

14. A wooden door for an entry that combines material- Simply mind blowing!

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

15. A charming entrance that is simple yet full of poise

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

16. Some wooden interiors for a cosy living room

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

17. A super cool divider door to separate or join spaces

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

18. A modernistic door for your living room and kitchen

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

19. Recycled wood for an uber cool look

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

20. A perfect combo of wood and glass. Bottom wood and top all glass

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

21. A designer made door for those who like it cool

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

22. Simple yet elegant for a modest room

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

23. A rustic wooden door that will be your neighbour’s envy

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

If you loved these doors, share then with your friends on FB, whatsapp, viber or simply via email!

Checkout 6 ideas for a stunning entrance door here.

A beautiful home of love for an Indian couple
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


