A 2bhk Bangalore apartment designed for Rupees 14 lakhs

Interior Design Bangalore 2BHK Apartment
Creating a simple yet stylish and immensely functional home does not always require a huge investment. And this 2bhk Bangalore apartment rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Design Arc Interiors is an example of that. With a total volume of 20 × 4 × 20 m, this home was designed and furnished in only a lakh! Soothing and bright colours, smart modern furniture and practical storage solutions make this apartment a very comfy and elegant place to live in. It reflects the minimalist personality of the inhabitants as well as the very contemporary spirit of Bangalore. Ample and trendy lighting also enhance the spaciousness and liveliness of this residence.

Trendy touches

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore
The floor to ceiling wooden partition comprises of smart shelves for showcasing artefacts and thus contributes significantly to the aesthetics of this home. It contrasts the creamy white environment too, along with the sleek TV unit equipped with neat drawers and shelves. Sliding glass doors screened with white drapes bring in sunlight whenever required.

Sober and bright living

Living Room Interior Design Bangalore
A gleaming white floor, a trendy white couch and subtly patterned wall-paper make the living space look bright, airy and cheerful. Minimal furnishing has allowed this area to look expansive and open. A stylish wooden partition very delicately separates it from the dining space although, to ensure a feeling of privacy.

Simple but sophisticated dining

Living Room Raining Area
An elegant but simple wooden dining arrangement makes the bright white dining environment seem warm and inviting. Powerful lights add to the breathable and happy ambiance here. But the sleek and large wall unit is what impressed us the most. Done up with wood and glass, it looks stylish, modern and offers ample room for storing crockery, cutlery and expensive dinnerware.

Fashionable modular kitchen

Best modular Kitchen bangalore
Smooth and glossy white cabinets and trendy appliances are the reasons why this modular kitchen looks spacious, comfortable and welcoming. Minimalism in the designs and adequate lighting add to the attraction of this space. Mosaic tiles in earthy shades line the backsplash for a hint of colour and charm.

Soothing bedroom

Bed Room interior Bangalore
Soothing blue and white bedding and elegant dark wooden furniture make this bedroom simple but cosy. The wall unit is fuss-free, comes with space-saving sliding doors, a tall dressing mirror and a well-lit shelf for display-worthy items and it also acts as a prayer nook.

Smart ideas

Interior Design Bangalore
This open shelf is a perfect place for showcasing toys, family photos, artefacts and it is brightly lit too. The presence of divine figurines makes this a prayer nook too, while the drawers underneath offer tons of storage room. Don’t miss the panels of hooks fixed on the door for hanging clothes, belts and such.

Lively and practical

Bed Room Interior
A heavily patterned and colourful bedspread makes this bedroom cheerful and attractive. The storage solutions are impressive too. Crafted from dark natural wood, the floor to ceiling closet comes with mirrored doors to get dressed and has more than enough storage space. The large but sleek and trendy study station is also a wooden affair with many shelves and cubbies. From computer accessories to books, artworks and stationery, it holds all!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


