A 2bhk Bangalore apartment designed for Rupees 14 lakhs

A heavily patterned and colourful bedspread makes this bedroom cheerful and attractive. The storage solutions are impressive too. Crafted from dark natural wood, the floor to ceiling closet comes with mirrored doors to get dressed and has more than enough storage space. The large but sleek and trendy study station is also a wooden affair with many shelves and cubbies. From computer accessories to books, artworks and stationery, it holds all!

