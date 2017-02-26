A beautiful 3bhk Pune apartment designed for Rupees 15 lakhs

Warm, cosy and stylish, this 3bhk apartment was done up by the interior designers and decorators at I-Design Interior Designer’s in Pune. From creative lighting to trendy furnishing, creative storage solutions and unique decor accents, everything was taken care of within 18 lakhs. Wood, cream and white tones have been used liberally throughout the house to ensure a soothing and sober atmosphere. Cove and recessed lighting has also been used strategically to accentuate the beauty of certain designs or furniture pieces. To get more ideas, read on.
We love how the dining area flows into the open and U-shaped kitchen unhindered. Smooth wood, white and glass cabinets line all sides of the kitchen, making this a very storage-friendly space. There is ample room to move around and modern fixtures add to the convenience of the chef. But what impressed us most is the use of cove lighting along the false ceiling, and under and inside the cabinets. It fills the kitchen with an inviting golden glow.
A trendy and stylishly lit false ceiling and sleek modern furniture make the living space inviting and impressive. The wave-like patterns on the wooden door and the asymmetrical lines behind the floating shelves behind the sofas make this space unique. Recessed and cove lights highlight the different elements of this room and its depth.
Uniquely crafted chairs sit on either side of the fashionable wood and glass table to lend elegance to the dining space. Soft colours and a beautifully illuminated wall-mounted glass temple infuse this area with calmness and homeliness.
Dark asymmetrical and crisscross lines starting from the headboard, extend towards the ceiling and are elegantly lit to make a stunning decor statement in this bedroom. The tall shelving unit on the left mimics this unusual pattern as well and hold artefacts for aesthetic pleasure. Shades of wood, beige and white make this a very relaxing and romantic space.
Pretty patterned bedding and soothing, sober shades like beige, wood, cream are the highlights of this charming bedroom. The sleek wall shelves behind the bed are fitted with recessed lights for an elegant glow, while inbuilt cabinets create storage without wasting floor area.
The asymmetrical headboard coupled with the asymmetrical wall panelling behind it makes this bedroom eye-catching. Gentle cove lighting adds to the soothing ambiance, while patterned cushions add visual depth. The corner to the left of the bed has been cleverly utilised too, to accommodate a neat dressing unit.
