31 modern bedroom designs to inspire you!

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Are you planning to remodel your bedroom and need some idea for it? Then Homify is here for you. There are thousands of ways to refurbish your bedroom. We want to share a few of them with you. Pay attention to the details in these photographs and see what attracts and inspires you. The look of a simple bedroom can be changed by incorporating simple change in walls, floor ,lighting, furniture, shelves, paintings… it depends on what you want to change. How to do it? Change the color or texture of the walls. What do you like for flooring: wood or carpet? A different lighting arrangement makes a lot of difference. It enhances the beauty and creates a mystic environment. Replacing the old furniture with something more modern and new is also a good idea. 

We have compiled 31 ideas of modern bedroom for you. Have a look!

1

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

2

Decora Líder Belo Horizonte - Quarto da Blogueira de Moda, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

3

Decora Lider Rio de Janeiro - Quarto do Jovem Casal, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

4

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

5

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

6

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

7

LA | Home, Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura

8

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

9

homify Country style bedroom
homify

10

Quarto de Casal, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

11

Gabriel Mancera, Sulkin Askenazi
Sulkin Askenazi

12

Projeto Praia Brava - Itajaí, SC - Arquiteta Vanessa Larre, Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia
Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia

13

Residência Piatã II, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

14

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

15

RESIDENCIA TF, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

16

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

17

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

18

Magnificent, Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Magnificent

19

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

20

BEDROOM DESIGN, KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

BEDROOM DESIGN

21

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

22

Beautiful Bedroom, Interior Design
Interior Design

Beautiful Bedroom

23

Interior designs, Optimystic Designs
Optimystic Designs

Interior designs

24

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

25

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

26

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Nest—Private residence at Koregaon Park

27

3D render, jyotsnarawool
jyotsnarawool

3D render

28

Bedroom, Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Bedroom

29

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

Bungalow at Undri

30

GUEST BEDROOM, homify
homify

GUEST BEDROOM

31

Marvellous, Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Marvellous

8 ideas to bring traditional interior design to your home
What unique ideas do you have for making your bedroom look special? Reply in the comments below.


