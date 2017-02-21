31 modern bedroom designs to inspire you!

Are you planning to remodel your bedroom and need some idea for it? Then Homify is here for you. There are thousands of ways to refurbish your bedroom. We want to share a few of them with you. Pay attention to the details in these photographs and see what attracts and inspires you. The look of a simple bedroom can be changed by incorporating simple change in walls, floor ,lighting, furniture, shelves, paintings… it depends on what you want to change. How to do it? Change the color or texture of the walls. What do you like for flooring: wood or carpet? A different lighting arrangement makes a lot of difference. It enhances the beauty and creates a mystic environment. Replacing the old furniture with something more modern and new is also a good idea.

We have compiled 31 ideas of modern bedroom for you. Have a look!