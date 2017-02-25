A charming and colourful home in Mumbai

Just like life, a home without lively colours can look dull and cold. So today, we bring you this gorgeous residence designed and decorated by the interior architects at Maple Studio Design in Mumbai. Colours both bright and sober come alive and shine in each room of this home. Red, yellow, burgundy, brown, black, blue are some of the hues which help the interiors to make a lasting impression on whoever visits this property. From walls to sofas to storage units, the power of colour becomes evident with every step you take.
White, cream, and beige combine tastefully to make this living area seem spacious and soothing. The feature wall holds a gigantic Buddha painting to infuse serenity here, while the beautiful armchair lends vintage charm. The modern sofas are peppered with plush cushions in soft metallic shades and deep burgundy. The effect is regal and cosy.
From this angle it becomes apparent that the formal living area merges with the dining and a casual family entertainment zone of sorts. This layout allows the interiors to feel spacious and airy.
Wooden tiles in different shades pair with tiles in black, white and grey to make the wall cladding behind the TV exceptional. The tiles lend texture to the cladding as well and give the entertainment area visual depth.
Blood red chairs in unusual shapes add tons of life and spice to this corner of the home. Who wouldn’t want to sink in and indulge in a cosy chat here?
The smooth and glossy grey surfaces in this room have been given a lively touch through the peppy yellow chair and the vibrant wall-mounted shelving unit. Bright lights further enhance the attarctiveness of the playful study corner.
Right behind the study corner, the room features floor to ceiling closets with bright doors flaunting colours like navy, red, sunny yellow, white and grey. The large grey and yellow artwork makes for a breathtaking statement here.
Hope you enjoyed this tour and now have ideas how to use colours to brighten up your home with positivity.