7 ideas for those who are not satisfied with their TV cabinet

Television cabinets are not only expensive, but they also go fast out of fashion, especially if we don’t choose the right design. This is the reason that it’s important to design TV furniture that lasts a long time. After all, it is one of the main elements in our rooms. In this ideabook, we present ideas for improving the television area in your home by just correctly placing a few elements and using the bare and unused surface of the wall to create a central feature that attracts attention to the area.
While using a wall across the room for placing the television, designing it so that it serves more than one use is a good idea. Building shelves and niches provide space for storage and decorative accessories such as photographs and vases. It also creates a perfect space for locating the TV.
Creating a new element in a room should always improve upon its current state. If you aren’t sure about where to place the TV in a room and don’t have the budget to invest in more furniture, the best thing is to use a base of oak wood to create a resting place for the TV. Ensure that the TV has the necessary support so that it stays sturdy.
The area under the stairs is almost always forgotten about, but is a great place for creating a shelf where the TV can be kept. Besides having a minimalist design, like in this image, the unit can also be combined with a desk or storage cabinets underneath the shelf.
This professionally designed room shows us how easy it is to use the layout of the room to our advantage to accommodate the TV and other elements into a corner. All you need is wood and a few nails to create shelves and provide them with firmness and support.
When the design of the interiors is almost complete, it’s not easy to make changes to accommodate a TV cabinet. If you have a staircase with wooden rails, like this one, using similar wooden rails to extend the design and create support for shelves can work well. Besides placing the TV, you can use the shelves to display anything you want.
See how the TV wall in this room has become the most spectacular modern library? When you have a ceiling as high as this, the best thing to do is build many niches in which you can place accessories, books and other items. It looks great, don’t you think?
This is perhaps the most creative idea for using a living room wall to place the TV. The design not only includes space for mounting the TV, but also creates a partition between the entrance and the living room, in addition to providing shelf space that didn’t exist earlier.
