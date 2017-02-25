A contemporary and vibrant family home in Bangalore

When it comes to designing or decorating their homes, modern homeowners in India desire trendy furniture, stylish colours, tasteful lighting and smart storage solutions. So if you are one of them, you will surely fall in love with this elegant and lively family home rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Antarangini Interior P Ltd in Bangalore. Minimalism and clean lines define the aesthetics of each room, while the kitchens come as vibrant surprises. Creative lighting and contemporary wardrobes are other attractive aspects of this home you should watch out for.
Sober and soft shades like white, beige and wood make the living space soothing and welcoming. Plush sofas, a filigreed coffee table and sleek TV unit make the setting comfortable and contemporary.
A splash of fluorescent green on the counter makes this modern kitchen exciting and unique. Glossy cabinets, trendy appliances and a spacious countertop are added advantages that any chef will love.
On the other side of the kitchen you just saw is a uniquely-shaped breakfast counter in gleaming white. Sleek lines, inbuilt storage and focussed lights make this the perfect space for starting each day with a healthy breakfast.
Dark burgundy and black make this spacious kitchen a bold and stunning space for cooking yummy meals. All appliances are modern, shiny and there is ample countertop space to cook, prep and plate. A round glass-topped table with geometrical patterns makes breakfast fun in here.
Orange makes a dashing and energetic entry into this modular kitchen, with its large island promising oodles of functionality. The wooden floor lends warmth, while the wall-to-wall glazing allows sunlight to flood the space generously.
Rendered in wood, this wardrobe also comes with a sleek dressing unit to save on floor area. The design is simple but sophisticated and goes well with the colours in this bedroom.
Smooth and sleek, this stylish grey closet comes with beautifully mirrored sliding doors. Drawers at the bottom offer additional storage space.
Designed like an L, this glossy wardrobe is a lovely combination of gleaming white, mirror and steel. Focused lights add to the shine of the unit, and there is ample space on offer for storing nearly everything.
A mix of blue and purple lighting jazzes up this party space beautifully. The backlit artwork is a brilliant touch here.
