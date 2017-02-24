A warm and contemporary home for a young couple in Baroda

Young Indian couples today want simple yet stylish homes which are functional and easy to maintain. So when Atman and Helees approached the interior architects at Studio 7 Designs to create a modern apartment for them, the professionals knew exactly what to do. In order to respect the couple’s love for Indian culture, the architects has combined traditional touches with modern elements in this residence. Dark teakwood veneer has been used liberally to craft the furniture and this ensures a warm feel as well. Creative patterns appear here and there to add artistic flavour to the home, while trendy lights make for a cheerful ambiance wherever you go.
High-backed grey and wooden chairs surround a granite-topped table in the dining space to make mealtimes elegant and soothing. A decorative mirror and a sleek sideboard are the only accessories here. The wall behind the sideboard is interesting though and a combination of sleek beige and wooden tiles.
Sleek and contemporary wooden designs which are decorative as well as functional make the entrance very attractive. The smooth shoe cabinet continues as a floating bench which in turn becomes a console table for the TV unit in the living area. The wooden wall panel above the shoe cabinet also extends in the living space to hold the TV. The sleek red part you see is a piece of patterned South Cotton cloth actually. Creative!
Filigree work comprising of triangular shapes adorns the decorative door at the entrance. This allows you to catch glimpses of the entryway and living area.
Mostly done up in white and beige, the living area looks spacious, bright and inviting. Simple but cosy dark couches and a sleek wooden coffee table lend contrast to this space, while minimal decor ensures a trendy atmosphere.
The slim wooden tiles on the feature wall of the dining space are beautifully carved and lend a traditional touch to the modern setting.
A spacious corner in this passage has been cleverly utilised to house a wall-mounted temple with a filigreed door. An L-shaped white panel supports the prayer cabinet as well as the picture of a deity here.
The vibrant bedspread adds life and spice to the neat dark wooden elements in the couple’s bedroom. Neutral hues dominate this space and reflect the bright lighting to create a cheerful ambiance.
The corner opposite the bed and next to the bathroom door has been used to accommodate a stylish TV unit as well as a sleek study station. Trendy designs and the white and wooden combination make this corner very attractive. We also love the use of frosted glass for the bathroom door to maintain privacy.
