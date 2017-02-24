A stylish 3bhk Pune apartment designed for Rupees 15 lakhs

Designing and decorating homes don’t always have to be very expensive affairs. For instance, this 3bhk apartment in Pune was tastefully and functionally decked with a modest budget of 15 lakhs. From stylish lights to trendy furniture and neat, practical designs, the interior designers and decorators at I-Design Interior Designer’s accomplished a wonderful job here. Soothing and sober colours, elegant wooden elements, and smart utilisation of space make this home cosy, convenient and welcoming. So read on to gather more inspiration for your own project.
Creamy white hues and fashionable furniture contribute to the comfort and elegance of the living space. A sleek shelf above the sofa holds some artefacts and the brown printed cushions add some contrast here. An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the kitchen seamlessly, thereby making socialisation easy.
Soft golden lights have been creatively installed in the false ceiling as well as the wooden wall panel to make the entrance mysterious yet inviting. Trendy niches in the wall above the bench hold decorative pieces for aesthetic appeal, while the clear glass panel in the door allows us to take a little peek into the living area.
Striped wall panelling lends a whole new edge and glamour to the trendy TV unit in the living space. Cove lighting and the way the console table resembles a sailboat are truly inspiring.
Wood, white and bright lights join hands in this open and sensible kitchen. Smooth cabinets offer tons of storage space, while modern appliances make culinary chores easy. The glass and wood breakfast counter is accompanied by fashionable white chairs for you to sit comfortably while grabbing a quick bite or drink.
Mellow lighting enhances the soothing properties of this cream and wooden bedroom. The large bed comes with practical drawers underneath, while a vibrant bedspread adds colour to the space.
Bicycle prints on the cushions and bedspread make this bedroom retro yet contemporary. Greys, whites and browns dominate the space along with cosy textiles. The wall behind the bed features a smartly lit niche and subtle patterns for aesthetic appeal.
Utilising this corner of a bedroom as a study nook was a great idea. Smooth and simple wooden cabinets fitted with powerful recessed lights help you to store things and work with ease. The desk has space enough for two individuals to study together.
