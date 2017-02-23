A grand and spacious home in New Delhi

Some homes are designed with the sole intention of wowing guests and helping inhabitants live a luxurious dream. And that is exactly what happened with this spacious and opulent residence rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Perfect Interiors in New Delhi. The house features multiple dining spaces to entertain official guests, the extended family, and friends over delectable food. Ornately carved and regal-looking furniture make these spaces truly stunning and fit for royalty. Soothing and sober colours have been used throughout the home mostly, though the trendy kitchen is a warm wooden surprise! The living areas on the other hand, feature furniture pieces which are practical yet very aesthetic.
Ornately carved furniture and a stunning chandelier make this large dining room a showstopper. The crockery cabinet and mirror unit take you back to times when India boasted of kings and princes. The setting looks highly influenced by European designs too.
An intricately carved long marble table accompanied by vintage style chairs featuring striped upholstery make this dining area awe-inspiring. The environment is a rich mix of dark teal and green, and acts as the perfect canvas for the dining furniture. A beautiful painting and artistic vases add to the appeal here.
Gorgeous and detailed carving and a soothing colour palette of creams and whites make this dining room apt for nothing but kingly feasts. A touch of black through the wineglasses and chandeliers contrasts the elegant environment nicely.
Velvety blue upholstery lends calmness and colour to the creamy white environment of this dining room. Once again, the ornately carved furniture and rich golden accents make this space ideal for a lavish lifestyle. The bronze Buddha statue and blue flowers are beautiful additions here.
Silvery white chairs with richly carved backs and a sleek table made of transparent glass contribute to the wow factor here. Colourful touches subtly come through the fruits, vegetables and flowers on the table.
Trendy wooden cabinets with minimalist chrome handles line almost all the walls of this large and bright kitchen. The countertop is spacious enough for cooking, prepping and plating, while gleaming steel appliances add glamour to this space.
This simple but stylish wooden table comes in very handy in the living room, for holding lamps, decorative pieces or a cup of coffee. It complements the sofas too.
Dark and modern, this coffee table features small inbuilt shelves at different heights for showcasing decorative items. Ingenious right?
