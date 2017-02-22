A beautiful 7000sqft bungalow in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh

If you are looking for inspirations that are contemporary, elegant and unique, this luxurious and comfortable bungalow in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh is perfect for you. With an area of 7000sqft and spread over three floors, this residence features spacious interiors, bright colours, sleek designs and stunning lights. The interior designers and decorators at Shadab Anwari & Associates decided to mix modern and traditional furniture and accessories in a tasteful way to make each room special. A gorgeous interior garden and an elaborate terrace garden add refreshing touches to this home, while trendy fixtures in the bathrooms and kitchen make everyday life easy. Wood has been liberally used throughout the house for a warm and earthy feel. Read on to know more.
An open plan layout beautifully unites the casual living space with its gorgeous blue sofa and chairs and the dining area with its regal furniture in wood and beige. Natural wooden elements add warmth all around, and the TV is watchable from both the living and dining zones.
Regal white sofas, elegant marble flooring, ornate coffee tables and the beautiful wallpaper make the living space impressive and inviting.
Four square mirrors with ornately carved golden frames and a few quirky table showpieces in silver add glamour to the living area.
Glossy surfaces in leaf green and white come together to make this modular kitchen youthful and stunning. Smart cupboards, bright lights, modern appliances and stylish wooden chairs for the breakfast counter ensure comfort and convenience.
The space under the stylish wood and glass staircase has been cleverly utilised to create a beautiful interior garden with artificial grass, white pebbles and lush natural plants.
A stunning chandelier, trio of matching artworks in bright colours, a flowering plant and unique wall decor pieces in copper make this staircase landing breathtaking.
The living space on the top floor is a mix of soothing wooden, cream and white hues. The rattan furniture and plush rug promise comfort, while clear glass balustrades and gorgeous chandelier open up the space visually.
A mix of trendy and vintage furniture, the beautifully patterned wallpaper and soothing lights make this spacious bedroom relaxing and welcoming. Bright hues like pink, purple, blue and yellow add spice to the setting.
Splashes of black, hot pink and sunny yellow on the large and trendy bed make this wood and cream bedroom come to life. The pillows with floral prints are lively touches too.
The vibrant red, black and white bedding adds passion and colour to this otherwise neutral and calm space. Sleek designs and elegant drapes complete the look.
An elegant shade of grey pairs with the wooden surfaces in this bedroom to create a unique and sober ambiance. Soft lighting and bright bedding add a romantic note.
Thanks to the lavish use of cream-hued tiles, sleek white fixtures, bright lights and transparent glass, this bathroom looks spacious and cheerful.
Mosaic tiles line the shower enclosure, while different shades of wood adorn the rest of the bathroom. Coupled with modern materials like glass and steel, they ensure both warmth and style for this space.
A gazebo-like enclosure made of slim slats of wood, natural wooden elements on the floor, artificial grass, pebbles and pretty cane basket chairs make the terrace very inviting and rejuvenating.
Lush plants, vibrant flowers, pretty white pebbles and a beautiful Buddha sculpture set against the vertical garden make this terrace corner a sight for sore eyes.
From outside, the bungalow looks lofty as well as massive yet inviting, thanks to the lavish glazing and partly open terrace.
Take another tour - A modern but simple house from Bellary, Karnataka