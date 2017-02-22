A beautiful 7000sqft bungalow in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh

If you are looking for inspirations that are contemporary, elegant and unique, this luxurious and comfortable bungalow in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh is perfect for you. With an area of 7000sqft and spread over three floors, this residence features spacious interiors, bright colours, sleek designs and stunning lights. The interior designers and decorators at Shadab Anwari & Associates decided to mix modern and traditional furniture and accessories in a tasteful way to make each room special. A gorgeous interior garden and an elaborate terrace garden add refreshing touches to this home, while trendy fixtures in the bathrooms and kitchen make everyday life easy. Wood has been liberally used throughout the house for a warm and earthy feel. Read on to know more.