A beautiful 7000sqft bungalow in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh

Justwords Justwords
Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern style bedroom
If you are looking for inspirations that are contemporary, elegant and unique, this luxurious and comfortable bungalow in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh is perfect for you. With an area of 7000sqft and spread over three floors, this residence features spacious interiors, bright colours, sleek designs and stunning lights. The interior designers and decorators at Shadab Anwari & Associates decided to mix modern and traditional furniture and accessories in a tasteful way to make each room special. A gorgeous interior garden and an elaborate terrace garden add refreshing touches to this home, while trendy fixtures in the bathrooms and kitchen make everyday life easy. Wood has been liberally used throughout the house for a warm and earthy feel. Read on to know more.

Gorgeous and open

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern dining room
An open plan layout beautifully unites the casual living space with its gorgeous blue sofa and chairs and the dining area with its regal furniture in wood and beige. Natural wooden elements add warmth all around, and the TV is watchable from both the living and dining zones.

Luxurious living

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style living room
Regal white sofas, elegant marble flooring, ornate coffee tables and the beautiful wallpaper make the living space impressive and inviting.

Richness!

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern living room
Four square mirrors with ornately carved golden frames and a few quirky table showpieces in silver add glamour to the living area.

Lively kitchen

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern kitchen
Glossy surfaces in leaf green and white come together to make this modular kitchen youthful and stunning. Smart cupboards, bright lights, modern appliances and stylish wooden chairs for the breakfast counter ensure comfort and convenience.

Bringing nature inside

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The space under the stylish wood and glass staircase has been cleverly utilised to create a beautiful interior garden with artificial grass, white pebbles and lush natural plants.

Truly glamorous

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A stunning chandelier, trio of matching artworks in bright colours, a flowering plant and unique wall decor pieces in copper make this staircase landing breathtaking.


Cosy seating

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern living room
The living space on the top floor is a mix of soothing wooden, cream and white hues. The rattan furniture and plush rug promise comfort, while clear glass balustrades and gorgeous chandelier open up the space visually.

Delightful bedroom

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern style bedroom
A mix of trendy and vintage furniture, the beautifully patterned wallpaper and soothing lights make this spacious bedroom relaxing and welcoming. Bright hues like pink, purple, blue and yellow add spice to the setting.

Bold and beautiful

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern style bedroom
Splashes of black, hot pink and sunny yellow on the large and trendy bed make this wood and cream bedroom come to life. The pillows with floral prints are lively touches too.

Hint of red

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern style bedroom
The vibrant red, black and white bedding adds passion and colour to this otherwise neutral and calm space. Sleek designs and elegant drapes complete the look.

Sophistication

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern style bedroom
An elegant shade of grey pairs with the wooden surfaces in this bedroom to create a unique and sober ambiance. Soft lighting and bright bedding add a romantic note.

Trendy and bright bathroom

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern bathroom Plumbing fixture,Property,Sink,Shower door,Bathroom,Building,Fixture,Shower head,Shower,Tap
Thanks to the lavish use of cream-hued tiles, sleek white fixtures, bright lights and transparent glass, this bathroom looks spacious and cheerful.

Play of textures

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern bathroom Mirror,Sink,Tap,Plumbing fixture,Bathroom sink,Blue,Bathroom,Shower head,Floor,Wall
Mosaic tiles line the shower enclosure, while different shades of wood adorn the rest of the bathroom. Coupled with modern materials like glass and steel, they ensure both warmth and style for this space.

Stunning terrace

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern garden Plant,Building,Leaf,Nature,Botany,Architecture,Lighting,Grass,Shade,Tree
A gazebo-like enclosure made of slim slats of wood, natural wooden elements on the floor, artificial grass, pebbles and pretty cane basket chairs make the terrace very inviting and rejuvenating.

Serene corner

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Interior landscaping
Lush plants, vibrant flowers, pretty white pebbles and a beautiful Buddha sculpture set against the vertical garden make this terrace corner a sight for sore eyes.

Last look

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern houses
From outside, the bungalow looks lofty as well as massive yet inviting, thanks to the lavish glazing and partly open terrace.

Take another tour - A modern but simple house from Bellary, Karnataka

10 pictures of backsplash designs ideas for your kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


