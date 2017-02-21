7 pictures of kitchens using floral vinyl designs

If you are the adventurous kind looking for unusual decorative methods to break the mold of traditional applications for decorative materials then floral vinyl can meet your needs. The versatility of vinyl that makes them adaptable to any surface be it wood, glass or concrete wall without any prior conditioning, endears it to all interior decorators.
Traditionally vinyl has been used on floors, technical developments have made them versatile enough to mimic the finish and texture of wood, stone and ceramic. In this ideabook we shall showcase a few creative designs made in kitchens using floral vinyl designs across various surfaces.
In a small monochrome kitchen where creativity is limited due to space, kitchen planners have to think of innovative ways to make it an exciting work-space that can accommodate all the required gadgets. Here the lovely leaf patterned vinyl is spread across the back-splash region to highlight the length and depth of the kitchen. As the black patterns of leaves and branches are drawn over a sparkling white background that goes around kitchen it ties the whole region in an elegant manner. In small kitchens like these if these designs are made on cabinets or other small areas it makes the space look cramped.
When you have a large and spacious kitchen as this there are several opportunities to showcase creativity as there is a large canvas of drawers, island, cabinets and black-splash. Colorful floral vinyl design with striking tones bring a stylish look to this kitchen mingling with the neutral tones of white marble floor and counter. When using dramatic patterns and colors look for layouts that give elegance and distinction without making it feel crowded. By maintaining this eclectic kitchen counter free of utensils or accessories on can increase its amplitude and feeling of spaciousness.
If you think solid colors look good only with neutral tones then you should take a closer look at this trendy kitchen which is a combination of patterns and colors. Dark purple on the cabinets with white floor and walls makes the region appear bolder but the floral vinyl designs on the sides against white background tone down the environment.
If you are a lover of clean lines and minimalist décor then too there are multiple vinyl décor options that can be applied to have a stylish kitchen. As floral designs would appear unsettling in a minimalist kitchen as this with predominantly white and grey tones the designers have opted for a delicate and graceful abstract design that is visible only on the chimney door that is above the cooking range. If you want to enhance other sections of the area then this pattern can also be set up on walls and other pieces of furniture.
The first details that are taken into consideration during interior decoration is furniture, floor design and furnishings followed by walls that play an important role in home décor. The elegant kitchen here with the translucent wall décor is a perfect example of beauty that can be achieved with little imagination if one chooses the right design and location.
If you are a lover of traditional design and materials then this kitchen would be a good fit for your house with large flower patterns against both dark and neutral background. The simple L shaped kitchen glass fronted floating cabinets stand out from the silhouettes of small and large flowers with buds shimmering against the back-splash and cabinets that have variations in color, design and size. This combination of colors, shapes and designs helps to bring some excitement into the monotony of the kitchen.
Decorative vinyl can improve the appearance of different regions of the kitchen besides the traditional locations like backsplash and cabinets. Here the geometric vinyl pattern is fixed into the wooden surface of breakfast bar on the kitchen edge that cleverly builds a bridge between kitchen and dining area. Keep experimenting with vinyl by combining it with varied textures and colors to make the kitchen appear bright, lively and cheerful place to invite friends and family.
Here are some more Ideas to use kitchen tiles on walls to make it look good.