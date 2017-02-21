7 pictures of kitchens using floral vinyl designs

If you are the adventurous kind looking for unusual decorative methods to break the mold of traditional applications for decorative materials then floral vinyl can meet your needs. The versatility of vinyl that makes them adaptable to any surface be it wood, glass or concrete wall without any prior conditioning, endears it to all interior decorators.

Traditionally vinyl has been used on floors, technical developments have made them versatile enough to mimic the finish and texture of wood, stone and ceramic. In this ideabook we shall showcase a few creative designs made in kitchens using floral vinyl designs across various surfaces.