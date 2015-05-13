homify 360°: Newly Built Eco-Home

Green homes, eco-builds, sustainable housing—some of the many terms we hear concerning the growing trend of building houses that are environmentally conscious. Passive house is the newest term to remember. So what is a passive house? A passive house is a home built rigorously and voluntarily to a high standard of energy efficiency, reducing its ecological footprint. The new passive house trend has been taking Europe by storm with thousands of new homes built with this ideal in mind every year.

Introducing the newest addition to this passive house trend; the Larch House. Located in the small town of Nailsworth, in Gloucestershire, a new a contemporary family home was built in the place of a former concrete bungalow. Let's take a look at this exciting new home and see how it was achieved.