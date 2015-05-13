homify 360°: Newly Built Eco-Home

Green homes, eco-builds, sustainable housing—some of the many terms we hear concerning the growing trend of building houses that are environmentally conscious.
Passive house is the newest term to remember. So what is a passive house? A passive house is a home built rigorously and voluntarily to a high standard of energy efficiency, reducing its ecological footprint. The new passive house trend has been taking Europe by storm with thousands of new homes built with this ideal in mind every year.
Introducing the newest addition to this passive house trend; the Larch House. Located in the small town of Nailsworth, in Gloucestershire, a new a contemporary family home was built in the place of a former concrete bungalow. Let's take a look at this exciting new home and see how it was achieved.
Overseen by local Gloucestershire architects Millar + Howard Workshop, the design takes special consideration of its beautiful location. Surrounded by rural farmland; the elevation of the property allows for panoramic views of the English countryside. Peace and tranquillity is assured with nosey neighbours and busy roadways distanced miles away from the property. Company is kept by family and the local wildlife.
From this perspective we are able to see a close up of the carefully chosen materials used on the exterior of the house. Constructed using eco-friendly materials, the home is able to utilise the natural elements to its advantage. Stone and a variety of timbers gives the exterior of the home a natural appearance. Larch wood has been used as the timber of choice for the decking, due to its durability and weather resistance. Admire the contrast provided by the deeper stain of the timber cladding that surrounds the window and door frames.
Stepping inside we can gather a feel for the open-plan living spaces. The dining room has a bright and airy feel thanks to the high ceiling and the windows above. An influx of natural light floods into the room thanks in part to the generous number of transparent walls and the hallow design. Timber is featured heavily on the inside of the home to provide an organic feel as well as providing a juxtaposition to the muted colour scheme.
Strong links with outside spaces and panoramic views are the highlights of this homes design. No matter where occupants are in the home, they always have a strong connection to their outside surroundings. Here is the snapshot of the kitchen area. Minimalist in style, the room is clutter-free, with no extravagant features.
In a home with a muted colour scheme, introducing a splash of colour through a feature wall is a simple way of bringing colour and interest to a space. Here we see a staircase benefit from a vibrant yellow which is a perfect match for the wooden staircase.
Passive houses are built to provide maximise comfort for their occupants, while at the same time using minimal energy for heating and cooling. Despite having an open plan with high ceilings (usually an expensive and difficult style of home to keep warm or cool) Larch House is fuelled by a wood pellet stove, super-insulation, and makes use of solar panels and heat recovery ventilation.
There's always more to see and learn about this fascinating topic. Take a glimpse of the homes of the future by clicking the link below.