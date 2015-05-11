5 stylish bedside tables

Although not the most important item—a bedside table is a must-have inclusion in the bedroom. A bedside table provides the perfect spot to place an annoying but necessary alarm clock, a bedtime read, and our fresh morning coffee. Like most furnishings, there’s an extensive range of styles, colours and options available to purchasers.
We want to help make choosing a bedside table a little bit easier. So we've selected five of the very best bedside tables we could find. Scroll down to see our picks which could inspire your next purchase.
For those who are aiming for a classic bedroom décor but wish to introduce furnishing with a touch of modern flair. Consider a bedside table that is built in a traditional style, but is finished with a rustic look. Potter Home have selected this gorgeous bedside table for a Victorian home refurbishment in London. Notice the intrinsic details of the drawer handles which partner wonderfully with the rough appearance of the woods blue-grey paint.
Admire the bold style and shape of this ultra-modern bedside table from OBI furniture. Made from Finnish Birch plywood and finished with a striking yellow lacquer. This piece is all about convenience—dual internal shelfs provide generous room to house all the essential bedtime items.
A bedroom that brings the essence of the African Sahara into an English home. Furnishing has been chosen specifically for their rich textures and natural appeal. The bedside table has been carved from a lovely walnut timber. Notice how pronounced the grains of the timber are thanks to the high-gloss stain.
This contemporary bedside table can be summarised simply as industrial-chic. Chunky casters and exposed champagne finish shelves pronounce the pieces stunted appearance. The industrial-component style lamp is a perfect pairing.
Last but certainly not least is this bedside table from Inspirit. Another reclaimed timber project; this time using old scaffolding board. The boards retain their gritty and raw look due to only being lightly sanded, and then stained with a clear varnish. Perfect for those who appreciate a rough industrial look, and are environmentally conscious.
