5 stylish bedside tables

Although not the most important item—a bedside table is a must-have inclusion in the bedroom. A bedside table provides the perfect spot to place an annoying but necessary alarm clock, a bedtime read, and our fresh morning coffee. Like most furnishings, there’s an extensive range of styles, colours and options available to purchasers.

We want to help make choosing a bedside table a little bit easier. So we've selected five of the very best bedside tables we could find. Scroll down to see our picks which could inspire your next purchase.