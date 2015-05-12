Your browser is out-of-date.

7 storage ideas for books

Luke Riley
Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire, Residence Interior Design Ltd Residence Interior Design Ltd Modern houses
For the bookworms out there it can be a real nightmare to find enough space to store an ever expanding book collection. Even for those who own only a hand full of books it can still be a challenge to house books in a practical and attractive way. Book cases are the popular and obvious choice, but there are so many more modern, and exciting methods of housing books. 

To draw inspiration for your home take a look at some of the amazing traditional and contemporary ideas for book storage we have compiled here at homify.

Best seller

Tilt bookshelf
Obi Furniture

Tilt bookshelf

Obi Furniture
Obi Furniture
Obi Furniture

Perfect for a spot in the kitchen to house a few cooking books, or even placed on a side table is this bookshelf from OBI Furniture. There are small but clever design aspects that make this book shelf a real winner. Notice the slight elevation along the base that ensures books don't tip over even if a book is removed. The groove at the end is perfect for housing pencils which is great for times when a pencil is needed urgently—such as quickly writing down a shopping list or a phone number. 

A new chapter

SHELLEY
ZAD ITALY

ZAD ITALY
ZAD ITALY
ZAD ITALY

Contemporary bookshelves are more than just places to store a book collection. Not only can this piece store books attractively, but there is also a space in the middle to sit and enjoy a quiet read on a comfy cushion. Did you notice the inbuilt lighting above the seat? 

Contemporary edge

Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire
Residence Interior Design Ltd

Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire

Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd

Looking for something a little more traditional in style but with a more contemporary edge? Look no further than this book case design that ticks all the boxes. Formed with a combination of geometric shapes and finished with a white gloss lacquer surface—this piece defines contemporary style. There is a generous amount of storage space provided which can be filled with countless books, pictures of loved ones, and ornaments. 

Craftsmanship

Jellyfish Table
CBCM Design

Jellyfish Table

CBCM Design
CBCM Design
CBCM Design

A coffee table is an essential inclusion in the home. Likewise, coffee table books are just as necessary. From this perspective we can see along the middle base that there are two curved grooves spaces which can house a handful of books. If you look closely you can see the tables beautiful pattern on the top surface created by using a wide variety of timbers and stains. This piece is not only practical, but also acts as a decorative feature of the room.

A real page turner

Wall hung, backless bookcase.
Lamco Design LTD

Wall hung, backless bookcase.

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

Next is a study that has been arranged to provide a perfect setting for private reflection and enoyment. In this room there is a particular focus upon the placement and choice of furniture. A leather surgeon style chair is paired with a industrial inspired reading light and a simple rug. Books are housed in a floating timber bookshelf along two walls. We especially love the blue shade chosen for the walls which provide a great backdrop for the light stain of the timber. 

Reclaimed

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another clever piece from re-purposing experts at inspirit. A traditionally piece of furniture has been constructed using non-traditional materials. Reclaimed planks of varying thickness, depth, age, texture, and colour have been tamed perfectly to create this stunning cabinetry. 

Child's play

HARDY
ZAD ITALY

ZAD ITALY
ZAD ITALY
ZAD ITALY

For those who are trying bring out the bookworm in their child perhaps this is the best way to achieve it. The book case design from the clever minds at Zad Italy is shaped like a friendly monster this is bound to be a hit with little girls and boys. Fill the grooves between the teeth with fairy tales, school books, and novels that will promote imaginative thinking and learning. 

Searching for more ideas for children's bedrooms? Click here for inspiration!  

