5 kitchen lighting ideas

There is an almost indescribable appeal to kitchen lighting. With so much variety available to renovators it's difficult not to become excited with the prospect of choosing something new for the kitchen. Before rushing out and buying; be sure to take the time to make a well informed choice—no need to rush any decisions! Not only is lighting an essential aspect of the kitchen in a practical sense, but a thoughtfully considrered lighting arrangement can create a particular atmosphere in the room.
The great thing about kitchen lighting is that it’s incredibly easy to find something that will work in almost any kitchen décor. With countless experts, designers, and specialised stores; there's amazing opportunities to find the perfect lighting for your kitchen.
Tones of brown and creamy whites arouse a familiar homely touch in this kitchen makeover in a traditional English manor. Notice how fresh and bright the room is thanks to the combination of the inbuilt lighting along the ceiling and above the splashback. The glossy finish of the benchtops and stone flooring interplays wonderfully with the simple lighting selection.
Looking for something a little more unique in your kitchen? Take a look at this striking hanging light as selected by interior design specialists from Vegni Design. Minimalist inspiration is present in this kitchen with simple lines and an emphasis on creating open and clutter-less spaces. From this angle we can see how the lighting is the only source of extravagance in the room. Though matching the neutral colour scheme of the kitchen; the hanging lights patterned design is a refreshing inclusion and brings a point of interest in an other wise muted room.
Perhaps a fire place could be a consideration for homes that have a shared kitchen and living area. Practical benefits of using a fire place is not only reserved for providing illumination, but also the benefit of having a source of heat during colder times. Here we can see how the fire place brings a lovely warm glow to a room that is dominated by a black shade.
Looking to create a particular ambiance in your kitchen? You’ll be amazed how lighting can give the kitchen a certain look and feel. Here is a kitchen that has a tangible dark and dingy appeal which is due to the adjustable lighting settings on the hanging lights. It's easy to imagine that dining in this shared kitchen and dining-room would be an incredible experience.
Combining different styles can bring an exciting accent to a room. Here we can see an industrial element introduced in a contemporary kitchen renovation by Potter Home. This industrial inspired hanging lighting uses components that look as if they were sourced from a manufacturing plant.
Another style trend we've noticed at homify is kitchen lighting that is built into cabinetry. Not only does this method ensure that lighting can illuminate awkward surface areas, but great effects can be achieved when paired with another kitchen feature such as the splashback seen in this image. The interplay between the crushed mineral splashback and the cabinet lighting is fantastic.
