Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 kitchen lighting ideas

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Premium Glass Splashbacks, CreoGlass Design Ltd CreoGlass Design Ltd BathroomSinks
Loading admin actions …

There is an almost indescribable appeal to kitchen lighting. With so much variety available to renovators it's difficult not to become excited with the prospect of choosing something new for the kitchen. Before rushing out and buying; be sure to take the time to make a well informed choice—no need to rush any decisions! Not only is lighting an essential aspect of the kitchen in a practical sense, but a thoughtfully considrered lighting arrangement can create a particular atmosphere in the room. 

The great thing about kitchen lighting is that it’s incredibly easy to find something that will work in almost any kitchen décor. With countless experts, designers, and specialised stores; there's amazing opportunities to find the perfect lighting for your kitchen. 

Shining example

Tolmers Park, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern kitchen
Tye Architects

Tolmers Park

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

Tones of brown and creamy whites arouse a familiar homely touch in this kitchen makeover in a traditional English manor. Notice how fresh and bright the room is thanks to the combination of the inbuilt lighting along the ceiling and above the splashback. The glossy finish of the benchtops and stone flooring interplays wonderfully with the simple lighting selection. 

Something a little different

Unika per Effeti, Vegni Design Vegni Design KitchenStorage
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Looking for something a little more unique in your kitchen? Take a look at this striking hanging light as selected by interior design specialists from Vegni Design. Minimalist inspiration is present in this kitchen with simple lines and an emphasis on creating open and clutter-less spaces. From this angle we can see how the lighting is the only source of extravagance in the room. Though matching the neutral colour scheme of the kitchen; the hanging lights patterned design is a refreshing inclusion and brings a point of interest in an other wise muted room. 

From a different source

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vipp

Vipp kitchen

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

Perhaps a fire place could be a consideration for homes that have a shared kitchen and living area. Practical benefits of using a fire place is not only reserved for providing illumination, but also the benefit of having a source of heat during colder times. Here we can see how the fire place brings a lovely warm glow to a room that is dominated by a black shade. 

Setting a mood

森ノ宮の家キッチンデザイン, 白坂 悟デザイン事務所 白坂 悟デザイン事務所 KitchenBench tops
白坂　悟デザイン事務所

白坂　悟デザイン事務所
白坂　悟デザイン事務所
白坂　悟デザイン事務所

Looking to create a particular ambiance in your kitchen? You’ll be amazed how lighting can give the kitchen a certain look and feel. Here is a kitchen that has a tangible dark and dingy appeal which is due to the adjustable lighting settings on the hanging lights. It's easy to imagine that dining in this shared kitchen and dining-room would be an incredible experience. 

Industrial look

Lighting Ruth Noble Interiors KitchenLighting
Ruth Noble Interiors

Lighting

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

Combining different styles can bring an exciting accent to a room. Here we can see an industrial element introduced in a contemporary kitchen renovation by Potter Home. This industrial inspired hanging lighting uses components that look as if they were sourced from a manufacturing plant. 

Built in practicality

Premium Glass Splashbacks CreoGlass Design Ltd BathroomSinks
CreoGlass Design Ltd

Premium Glass Splashbacks

CreoGlass Design Ltd
CreoGlass Design Ltd
CreoGlass Design Ltd

Another style trend we've noticed at homify is kitchen lighting that is built into cabinetry. Not only does this method ensure that lighting can illuminate awkward surface areas, but great effects can be achieved when paired with another kitchen feature such as the splashback seen in this image. The interplay between the crushed mineral splashback and the cabinet lighting is fantastic. 

Are you searching for more home inspiration? Check out the ideabook book below that's dedicated towards finding the perfect dining table. 

Stunning dining room tables

What colour wooden flooring should I choose?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks