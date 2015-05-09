homify 360°: Old school house conversion

The prospect of living at school would be considered a nightmare for most people. Fortunately, this is a case of an old and disused school hall—so no chance of narky teachers or surprise tests! Once a building bustling with young children; the community and school hall in Glen Dye, Scotland, fell on hard times. Lack of use and general neglect resulted in the building being passed on to private hands. With the prospect of breathing new life into the building; owners of the hall were excited to convert the building into a two bedroom home.

The response from architects at Roundhouse Architecture was to design a home that included comforts as expected in a modern home, but also retained and respected the integrity of the original building. Keep reading to see how the architects manage to create a new purpose for the old school hall.