homify 360°: Inside the Pearl 65 yacht

Today at homify, we are proud to give readers an insight of one of the most amazing interior projects we've seen. The Pearl 65 is a one of a kind vessel that was a collaborative effort between famous interior design expert Kelly Hoppen MBE, and naval architect Bill Dixon. The Kelly Hoppen brand is synonymous for exquisite interior projects and her firm is known worldwide for its unique style. Combining all the creature comforts you'd expect, and the latest interior design trends, the Pearl 65 is the epitome of luxurious living. So let's take a closer look at this stunning yacht which proves that living life on the water can be pure luxury!
Here's an amazing action-shot taken of the exterior of the Pearl 65 in all it's glory. Strong and dynamic in its design—this stunning piece of marine machinery epitomises modern yacht design. Though the Pearl 65 is not just about looks. The aerodynamic design, smart technology, and powerful engine ensures high-performance and care-free sailing.
First, let's take a look inside the living room. The space is calm and elegant thanks to the fantastic neutral colour scheme consisting of light charcoals, earthy browns, and pure white shades. The couch is a custom design made from soft Alcantara fabric and paired with comfy linen pillows. Looking towards the front of the room there's ample room for people to gather for a freshly caught seafood meal on the timber dinning table. Overall this a room that is perfect for socialising in comfort day and night.
Now it's time to take a peep inside one of the more intimate spaces within the Pearl 65. The master bedroom is spacious and is filled with special homely touches that really helps bring a sense of warmth. Made from faux leather, the custom bed has a particularly striking curved design which is soft to the touch. Kelly Hoppen has thoughtfully chosen delicate accents of silver and white for the linen whilst providing a contrasting light golden-brown shade with the pillows and runner.
The main bathroom oozes contemporary style and modernism. Transparent glass for the showering unit has been utilised to give the impression of a large and uninterrupted space. Admire the incredible natural detailing of the Arabescata stone flooring which crawls up the side rear walls of the washing area. Lighting in the room is particularly wonderful thanks to the quirky, but stylish hanging wall lights.
In this bedroom we see timber introduced for the side tables and the base of the bed. We love the dark appearance of the wood which helps bring an organic feel to the room. What a lovely awakening it would be as the shutters are raised in the morning revealing the view of the sea, and natural light into the room.
Grey and white have been a consistent colour scheme in the interior of the Pearl 65, and they have again been used to great effect here in this guest cabin. Despite being a built-in bunk-bed, the beds are generous in size, and again adorn the faux leather trimmings along their sides. A modern touch is achieved with the choice of silver and white patterned bedding covers which blend with the sleek leather of the bed trimmings.
