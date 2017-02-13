5 easy ways to have a stunning wardrobe

Most of us struggle to have a well-organized wardrobe in our home throughout our lives and sometimes we even struggle to find the things that we know we have. Standing in front of a cupboard and wondering what to wear every morning is something that we all are familiar with. If you too are in the same situation and are not that great at maintaining or organizing your closet then here are 5 easy ways to get a stunning wardrobe.
There are a number of different clothing items that we have in our wardrobe and sorting them as per the required space and type is essential to have a well-organized cupboard. As seen in this picture, the designer has used different sizes of hanging-space and shelving options to specify each category. This can make your storage look systemic and can also help you utilize every inch of space in the wardrobe.
Another great way to make your wardrobe look clean is by keeping the colors of your clothes in mind. Lay out the items starting with the lightest colors first, like white or beige all the way up to darker tones will help your cupboard look color coordinated. For this particular wardrobe, the designer has separated the wardrobe into two sections for storing lighter tone clothes on one side and the darker on the other.
We all have various accessories that take very less space in our wardrobe. These items are the ones that are very difficult to find in an unorganized cupboard. To get rid of this problem the best solution is to create small sections for these things. The designer for this picture has used the setty to store shoes making it multifunctional and organized.
Having a cupboard that is dark and dungeness is the worst thing that can happen to anyone. To make it look more appealing and not a nightmare, it is important that you have a well-lit wardrobe. Introducing a proper light source in the cupboard area can uplift the entire ambiance of the space and transform it into something amazing just like this wardrobe. It can also make your wardrobe look bigger and spacious.
Similar to light, it is also important to have an open or airy room to store your wardrobe. Combining your wardrobe area with a dresser can help you achieve a sense of openness that you may want. Creating a wardrobe similar to this wardrobe can give you a well-spaced cupboard along with a dressing-up area to add to the convenience. It will also cut down the amount of time that you take to go back and forth between your wardrobe and dresser.
