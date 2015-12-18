A remarkable home on a budget

The unique architecture, structure, and design of this house is truly remarkable. If there was a way to describe its layout in a visual sense, we would say it is like an onion. The house is reminiscent of an onion because of its various layers and different units that come apart, while still being connected to each other. It's intriguing with an element of surprise just like a bunch of Lego blocks that you finally managed to put together in a rather original way.
Basically, the house is composed of three parts, and each part has a distinctive style of its own. You will see later that although this house is very open in its design with lots of glass panels, glass sliding doors, and open spaces; it also provides plenty of privacy with its unique design.
We're sure you must be curious about the house by now. So, join us on a tour of this beautiful house and be inspired by its intriguing design.
The pinkside of the house has a bit of a Mexican flavor with its bright cheerful exterior, which is not surprising since the house is designed by Echauri Morales Arquitectos, architects based in Mexico. Glass panels and glass sliding doors covering a large part of the pink unit makes this part of the house bright and sunny with plenty of natural light.
Pictured here, we see that this part of the pink unit is furnished with a sofa bed, a television and an armchair on the other side. Hence, we imagine that this could probably be the guestroom. A long narrow corridor connects this part of the unit to the other side, and we can get a glimpse of how the hallway has been optimized by placing cupboards with plenty of storage space along its path.
Next, let's have a look from the outside.
As we mentioned earlier, this remarkable house is composed of three parts.The first part is the white block, the second part is the small wooden unit in the middle, and the third part is the pink unit. In this picture, we can see that the house is on an elevated platform with a staircase leading up to it from the driveway.
The white block has two levels, unlike the other two blocks, and the veranda on the second level is supported by pillars, making it look as if the house is on stilts. A slab of concrete with some slits in it provides the veranda with privacy while allowing some natural light to pass through.
Overall, the white block looks ultra modern and minimalist in style from the exteriors. Next, let's have a closer look at the other two units.
The middle part has wooden exteriors and foldable wooden windows that open up to the patio outside. Pictured here, we can see that the patio has a modern water feature with a shallow pool filled with stones.
Browse through interesting ideas to decorate the patio here on homify for more inspiration.
Pictured here, we can see the whole length of the spacious patio. The patio is furnished with two comfy low seaters placed on a grey carpet, and in front of them is an abstract wooden sculpture. The unique aspect of this patio is that there is a wooden door that can be lowered to provide privacy and also shelter from the rain.
Next, let's have a look at the pink unit.
As we walk in the house through the sliding wooden door past the patio, we notice an open plan living space. Behind the dining table is a glass panel with wooden shelves, and on the other side is a sliding glass door. Hence, this part of the house gets plenty of natural light in too, which suits its open plan living design perfectly.
Next to the dining table, we see a glossy red block and adjacent to it is a wooden staircase leading to the first floor. The use of bright colors in this house is quite random at times, however this adds a pleasant element of surprise to the home.
Finally, let's have a closer look at the living room.
The living room is mostly grey and black, so that any other little bit of color added to the room such as the bright yellow flowers on the coffee table in the middle really pops out. Generally, it has a minimalist style with minimal decorations and clean, straight lines.
We have now come to the end of our tour. We hope you have enjoyed exploring this remarkable house as much as we have. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at a multipurpose home full of surprise.