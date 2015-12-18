A remarkable home on a budget

The unique architecture, structure, and design of this house is truly remarkable. If there was a way to describe its layout in a visual sense, we would say it is like an onion. The house is reminiscent of an onion because of its various layers and different units that come apart, while still being connected to each other. It's intriguing with an element of surprise just like a bunch of Lego blocks that you finally managed to put together in a rather original way.

Basically, the house is composed of three parts, and each part has a distinctive style of its own. You will see later that although this house is very open in its design with lots of glass panels, glass sliding doors, and open spaces; it also provides plenty of privacy with its unique design.

We're sure you must be curious about the house by now. So, join us on a tour of this beautiful house and be inspired by its intriguing design.