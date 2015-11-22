6 Shelving ideas for a home

Modern shelf should reflect the philosophy of trendy design which zinc with the overall look of the room and at the same token, should be utility oriented. A Table cum drawer shelf would be an apt one to choose for a space wherein the purpose of a table as well as a storage unit is in demand. These storage units comes in wide range of shades and designs from which one can choose as per the texture of the area it is intended to fix. Not only it provides ample store space via its drawers, but also go matching with the interiors of the room to give a classy look. Comes in solid wood, artificial play wood and also in aluminum body, these type of cabinets tends to be the best shelves ideas for small space. For best small space shelves designs, contact Luxury park today.