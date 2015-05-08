homify 360°: Stunning minimalist beach house

It's not everyday that we are able to present a home that is something completely out of the ordinary, but this is one of those occasions. Located along the breathtaking Cádiz coastline in Spain is this newly constructed home. The focus of the architects was to design a beach house using the principles of minimalist design and to be guided by the natural landscape.

The end result is something that is simply stunning, but we invite you to make up your own mind. Keep scrolling to take a look through this gem by the sea.