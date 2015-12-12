​Downsizing? Here’s what to do with your stuff

The age-old habit of reusing the old stuff helps us in the up cycling process. This habit further forces us to reuse and restore the previous item to give it a new and refreshing look. This is the reason why up cycling is gaining importance in recent days. You can easily use left over timber, bamboo and even fibres to make a classic Eco friendly feature for your house. These features will help give your home a fresh new look that will be absolutely charming and can be achieved with little or no expense of money. This will also provide you mental satisfaction that you saved or reused a lot of money.

