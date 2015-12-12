​Downsizing? Here’s what to do with your stuff

Downsizing is needed for clearing the house and making your place clutter free. This is an easy way to create some space in the house, which motivates you to do the renovation, refurbishing and even recycle. The way you get rid of stuff is what matters the most. If you know you have certain unused and brand new products you can either sell them online or give them to family and close friends. If you have expensive items like furniture including sofa sets, beds and even coffee tables, you can sell them through the Internet medium. You may as well try to downsize by giving your stuff away in charity. This noble cause will not incur any money but will give you a mental peace that your stuff is not washed down the drain but is being used by the less fortunate. Calling the council people is another way to bid goodbye to old school stuff and welcome new and contemporary furniture in style. This idea book focuses on such topics that will help you with ideas to get rid of stuff smartly and holistically.
The best way to downsize is to give the stuff to friends and family. All can use things like electrical appliances, clothes, accessories, etc. So pass them on and get rid of the old fashion. People who have younger siblings and cousins can easily pass on their clothes and shoes to them for reuse. Also, if you have furniture in good shape but want to change it just for the sake of it or for refreshment, you can pass on the furniture to your relatives place or maybe your parents place. To help your cousins and friends properly choose from your coveted collection, organise everything according to size, utility and requirement.
Making a few extra bucks by selling your old items is no big deal. Different mediums like online, yard sale, garage sale and even auction are the best ways to get rid of your old stuff. You might as well arrange a get together or potluck and then propose the idea of selling your stuff to friends and relatives. The garage sale is often accompanied by a wine and cheese session, which is basically a fun way to end the sale. You can even register on craigslist, Amazon and eBay to incur the best price for your products. Just click proper pictures and quote a genuine price and there you are, all set to hit the second hand markets.
Charity is the best way to get rid of stuff, especially when you need some blessings of the less fortunate and the needy lot. Try taking your stuff to stores like goodwill and even churches and temples and sell the stuff for free. You can even donate the stuff in orphanages and old age homes to help these NGO’s. The easy way to do charity is by slowly giving stuff to street vendors and even your servants, butlers and drivers. This will help to remove the stuff on a continuous basis and not leaving anything for the last time. Make sure that you are giving only reusable items.
Designed by Palets & Deco, interior designers from Peru, this is a well organised table to be used for the exteriors. You can even go for organise council removal to get rid of the heavy items in your house. Council removal people visit your house in teams and carry along various equipment that can help in easy removal of heavy furniture like sofa, dining table and couches. They do it for a fee that is affordable and will not dig a hole in your pocket. Along with the furniture, council people do take care of the flooring and walls and help you clean them at nominal rates.
Craigslist offers an easy medium to sell your stuff online. People are turning focus towards the purchase of recyclable stuff that can be used for experimenting with their DIY ideas. This also provides an affordable chance for students and needy people to include at least the basic necessities in their houses. So if you want to get rid of even the corroded old pieces of metal, wood or even glass fixtures, put them up on craigslist. Honestly, there will be many buyers who will be wanting to look out for cheap and reusable stuff. This is also a fad in the fashion industry today to use Eco friendly materials to be a little more considerate towards Mother Nature.
The easiest way to get rid of stuff is to leave it in the street. This fashion is highly popular in America and UK. To get rid of used and old stuff people, do tend to throw the items on the street or near the dumpster. The one who need any of the stuff, can easily pick them up without paying anything. This free of cost method is the quickest way to kick the stuff out of your house, but it does not get you anything in return. Especially items like bed, mattresses and kitchen utensils can be easily put on the roads for reuse of the less fortunate or needy people.
The age-old habit of reusing the old stuff helps us in the up cycling process. This habit further forces us to reuse and restore the previous item to give it a new and refreshing look. This is the reason why up cycling is gaining importance in recent days. You can easily use left over timber, bamboo and even fibres to make a classic Eco friendly feature for your house. These features will help give your home a fresh new look that will be absolutely charming and can be achieved with little or no expense of money. This will also provide you mental satisfaction that you saved or reused a lot of money.
