6 bathroom floor options for Indian homes

The bathroom that was relegated to the far end of houses in traditional Indian homes is now within the abode and people cannot ignore its décor as it is an integral part of a residential home’s status. Most homes that can afford have separate sections for toilets and bathrooms but the ones that are combined lack planned segregation.
The most important criteria one should follow to have a bathroom that is durable and easy to clean is to have suitable bathroom floor that compliments the surroundings. Here are five suitable bathroom floor options selected by our bathroom designers to make the region comfortable and moisture resistant and suggest spa-like feeling.
A bathroom as colourful and bright as this requires a floor that matches up to the décor in terms of class and beauty. This elegant marble floor is preferred around the globe as it is a very high-quality rock and its patterns and coloring is unique when compared to others. The striations of white running through black on the marble tiles resemble flowing water creating a clean and textured focal point for the trendy bathroom.
Remember those old stone and brick flooring that was common in traditional houses that were so easy to clean and maintain? Today stone tiles are available are durable and available in varieties like slate, granite, travertine and others depending on the quality of finish required. If the bathroom is likely to remain damp and wet due to lack of windows then it is best to apply textured tiles that will not become slippery even under these conditions. These tiles are timeless and elegant that can withstand temperature fluctuations better than others.
Notice how well the light toned tiles match up to the white cabinets and neutral tone of the walls, this is largely because of the ability of ceramic tiles to easily blend with surroundings. These tiles are ideal for both large and small bathrooms as they do not require polishing, are scratch resistant and available in large variety of colors and patterns. Ceramic tiles are popular in Indian bathrooms for flooring purposes as these are anti-skid and can be cleaned up easily with water and wet mop.
Though porcelain tiles are a little expensive they improve the luxury quotient of a bathroom with their finish and rugged looks. In this minimalist bathroom where space adds luxurious dimension to the region, these tiles on the floor and wall enhance the luxury even though the roof is slanted. Porcelain tiles are tougher and more durable than granite making them last for several decades. Their stain resistant powers make these bathroom floors easy to clean and maintain.
When you have a neutral toned bathroom like this with a plain floor then small mosaic glass tiles can be fitted with them to brighten up the region. These add color and depth to the floor layout and make it pleasing to the eye. Here the glass mosaic tiles cleverly combine dark brown spots against predominantly white background for a combination that ties up all the colors in the modern bathroom smartly.
Concrete is the most economical bathroom flooring option that was used before colourful tiles gained popularity. Besides providing rustic touch to the bathroom, this material is moisture resistant and keeps the floor free of germs which is very critical. As concrete is dark in color it is best to have a light toned walls that can make the place cheerful.
