Amazing wall paper designs for your living room

The amazing design and layout of this grey shaded tapestry style wall paper showcases Renaissance architecture in the best way possible. This is a smart way of surrounding yourself with lavish art of the medieval era if you cannot afford them. The artful wall paper has been designed like tiles of a large puzzle in different shades of grey with small light blue accents interspersed throughout the scenery. Modern light grey settee matches the background and is accentuated with cushions in different shades of blue and grey. Grey laminated floor with timber design enhances the stark beauty of black and white coffee tables that are placed before the grey settee.

