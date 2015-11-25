A home with a golden touch

We call it the golden house because of the golden color used throughout the house which gives it a grand and rather luxurious appearance. Embellishing the house with golden colored furnishing and decorations can end up looking flashy if not done right. However, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseno de Interiores, architects based in Mexico, have done a great job at giving the house a golden touch and making it classy rather flashy.
Join us on this tour of the golden house and be inspired by its sophisticated style.
Firstly, we love the shape of the sofa set that has a curvy angle reminiscent of a golden crescent moon. From this angle, we see that the living room and dining area have an expansive view of the garden and the tub outside through the glass sliding doors. The living room has a classy ambiance with the golden colored silky sofa set and the elegant chandelier hanging by the dining area. The side tables are also coated in a shiny golden color. Last but not least, we love how the low ceiling gives the living space a cozy feel, and also provides a built-in shelf where we can see decorations placed.
Next, let's take a closer look at the dining area.
The dining area is embellished in gold with a classic vintage cupboard painted a golden color. The dining chairs match this with their lovely tanned golden backs, while the chandelier hanging above lights up the room with its golden sparks.
The dining table is unique with a huge rock supporting the glass tabletop. Plants around the dining area make the rock blend into the environment, creating a natural feel which make the golden touches seem classy rather than flashy.
A square shaped tub is surrounded by plants, giving this little corner outside a relaxing feel with blue and green to harmonize the space. An upholstered deck chair for two with a natural wicker frame completes the chilled-out vibe in the garden.
Next, let's have a look at the rest of the garden space.
Just next to the relaxing tub corner, we find a small garden bar with tiles in the shades of green and blue. The fan has golden leaves, and the plants have leaves like fans. Dwarf chairs and a table with a classic feel create another little chill-out area in the garden.
If you're looking for more garden inspiration, browse through these garden ideas here on homify.
Everyone loves a kitchen island especially when it has a palm tree! The grey and white kitchen is simple and space efficient, with a contemporary minimalist style and plenty of storage space. Spotlights on the ceiling keep the kitchen bright and make it look more spacious.
Pictured here, we see a sexy, rich red accent wall enhanced with a golden touch at the head of the bed. It's intriguing how the red wall stands out and the golden touch is like a pearl in an oyster shell. Adjacent to the accent wall is an off-white wall with a mirror framed in shades of gold and red. Overall, the bedroom has a warm yet sophisticated feel to it.
Finally, the bathroom has a white to off-white color scheme with a vintage look. The vintage look mainly comes from the sink area with the antique looking faucets and the classic bathroom sink. However, the bathroom also has modern elements to it such as the concept of hanging picture frames in the bathroom, and making it look like a living space as well.
We hope you have enjoyed the tour of this golden house. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a stylish home for every pocket.