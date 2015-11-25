A home with a golden touch

We call it the golden house because of the golden color used throughout the house which gives it a grand and rather luxurious appearance. Embellishing the house with golden colored furnishing and decorations can end up looking flashy if not done right. However, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseno de Interiores, architects based in Mexico, have done a great job at giving the house a golden touch and making it classy rather flashy.

Join us on this tour of the golden house and be inspired by its sophisticated style.