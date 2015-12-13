​Budget tips to a stylish student apartment

In a studio apartment with minimal space, you cannot afford a good incoming of natural light. Most of the studio apartments do not have huge glass windows or sliding glass doors. In this case the students need a good amount of artificial lighting that can help them stay focused and can ease off the study routine. Try incorporating only bright white light as yellow light makes the place dim and is not much suited for study purposes as well. Also try using light or white furniture that helps to further brighten the spot. Do not try to go for dark colours or swarthy ambience as they might give a closed and congested experience. The light should be such that they highlight the major portions and should also be sufficient for studies. Headlamps, spotlights, study lamps and night lamps are a must for any student’s apartment.

