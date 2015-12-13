​Budget tips to a stylish student apartment

The design of a studio apartment might be challenging and taxing. The major reason for this ambiguity is because a studio apartment is a blend of every room of the house and does not have a separate room to define an area. The designing or decorating job is easier in other houses as you get well defined wall patterns to give wings to your thoughts. But in a studio apartment, due to deficiency of space, you need to think a lot about designs and patterns. The kitchen should be decorated in such a way that it does not spoil the living room and study. Similarly, you cannot have a dark accent wall that spoils the fun of a warm living room. To make you feel free of such tensions, we bring to you an ideabook that focuses on a few basic tips and tactics to be followed while decorating a studio apartment. Moreover, as this ideabook is about a studio apartment for students, we would be focusing on cheap and inexpensive ways for embellishment.
Calming colours are always required for a soothing place that can exude a studious and functional aura. As a student you might not like to invest in high quality premier paints instead, go for cheap wallpaper that speaks volumes about the design and warmth. They can easily cover the walls and still impart your room a sassy look. Also, brick patterns and stone washed designs are much cheaper and effective than lacquered paints. They go easy on your pockets while creating the same impact. If you are living away from your family, you can even decorate the walls with family pictures and portraits. Illusion of wall stickers and tattoos also look cool and chic and even make a highly affordable wall feature. In case you can’t afford wall stickers, you can DIY and paint your favourite natural theme on the walls of your apartment to make it refreshing and artful.
A student cannot afford to invest a lot in flooring as well. The floor should be such that it looks good but should not be harsh on the pocket too. Cheap wooden tiles are a nice option to embellish the studio apartment. It looks good and also makes sure that it gives the feeling of a classy décor. Furthermore, the wooden tiles can be enhanced using an inexpensive rug that is bright, colourful and extremely perky. This taste defines youth and a playful nature. You can even lay different shades of wooden tiles; dark, light and even mixed to give your apartment a sassy look. If living in a smaller area, you can install elongated wooden tiles to give an additional appearance of space.
By now, we know that a student’s studio apartment is not a wide spread lavish display of space. It is indeed a small area that is just enough for one person to eat, sleep and study in peace. Therefore, it is essential to make use of the height provided in the apartment. Designed by Marc Perez Interiorismo, interior architects from spain these shelves can be used for storage and organization. You can easily place shelves, organisers and wooden details on the heighted areas of the walls to make the apartment look neat and tidy. You can even make use of ceiling light to brighten up the whole area. The loft area needs to be properly used to provide enough space on the ground for placing other items. Go for hanging planters and even hanging bookshelves to save tiny bits of space here and there.
While you are a student, furniture is the last thing to spend on. Most people prefer to spend their pocket money or part time income, either on books or on holidays with friends. Just like others, try hitting the second hand market. Online places like eBay, Amazon, craigslist, OLX and many such websites are an easy medium to make use of used and second hand items that are available at peanut prices and are still highly functional. You can even visit yard sales, flea markets and street shops that sell stuff in inexpensive and affordable rates. Also, you can bring some vintage items from your grandparents house to be used in your apartment. Apart from being highly utilitarian, they look utterly stylish and charming. It will be an easy way to impress your girlfriend, maybe!
While being a student, you cannot afford to buy sturdy and free flowing furniture. Pertaining to the space constraint, you need to opt for minimal furniture only. Try going for multi-functional furniture. Just like the one shown in the picture, you can use just one chair set and convert it into seating, reading and even a decorative area with the display of planters and collectibles. For coffee tables, you can go for stack up pattern that can be used as per need. Also, you can go for a foldable dining table that will help you leave some extra space in the room for easy movement. Foldable beds that can either be converted into a seating place or a futon are another way to save on money and space.
In a studio apartment with minimal space, you cannot afford a good incoming of natural light. Most of the studio apartments do not have huge glass windows or sliding glass doors. In this case the students need a good amount of artificial lighting that can help them stay focused and can ease off the study routine. Try incorporating only bright white light as yellow light makes the place dim and is not much suited for study purposes as well. Also try using light or white furniture that helps to further brighten the spot. Do not try to go for dark colours or swarthy ambience as they might give a closed and congested experience. The light should be such that they highlight the major portions and should also be sufficient for studies. Headlamps, spotlights, study lamps and night lamps are a must for any student’s apartment.
