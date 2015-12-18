Study room ideas for studious children

Most people use this area under the stairs as a store room but this designer has cleverly utilized it for creating a secluded study area for the children with a full length white table stretched between two walls. As the open area in the middle of the table is wide enough to hold small objects, a small paper basket for garbage is accommodated in the corner. Separate chests of sparkling white drawers have been created on both sides for storage while wide table allows both children to spread out charts and books required for making projects.

