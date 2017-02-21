8 ideas to bring traditional interior design to your home

We all love our homes to look modern and have the trendiest elements, but traditional Indian arts and crafts have ageless charm with their vibrant colours and gorgeous handcrafted beauty that can’t be ignored. Even the most contemporary Indian home is incomplete without at least a couple of pieces that showcase our local tradition.

When the whole world is in love with Indian art, textiles and artefacts, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have them in our homes, whether they follow a traditional theme or a modern one. In today’s ideabook, we’ve highlighted 8 ideas for bringing traditional interior design to your home.