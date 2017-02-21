Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ideas to bring traditional interior design to your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
The Urban Retreat, ZERO9 ZERO9 Country style living room
We all love our homes to look modern and have the trendiest elements, but traditional Indian arts and crafts have ageless charm with their vibrant colours and gorgeous handcrafted beauty that can’t be ignored. Even the most contemporary Indian home is incomplete without at least a couple of pieces that showcase our local tradition.

When the whole world is in love with Indian art, textiles and artefacts, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have them in our homes, whether they follow a traditional theme or a modern one. In today’s ideabook, we’ve highlighted 8 ideas for bringing traditional interior design to your home.

1. Carved wooden furniture

Dining room Ansari Architects Modern dining room
Ansari Architects

Dining room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Although they are usually associated with classic-style homes, carved wooden furniture is a great idea for breaking the starkness of a modern home as they introduce an unbeatable air of richness and luxury. While this exquisitely carved dining set is perfect for the large room in which it is placed, you can also find other options from small side tables to single chairs that are suitable for your tiny apartment or house.

2. Brass statues and artefacts

The entrance wall!!! homify Modern walls & floors
homify

The entrance wall!!!

homify
homify
homify

Many modern Indian homes have religion and spirituality incorporated into their design, like the entrance corridor in this image, which has a beautiful brass idol of Ganesha and traditional oil lamps that elegantly contrast the contemporary wall tiling and marble flooring. Bronze statues or idols and silver lamps or plates are other items that can be used to bring in a bit of tradition.

3. Hand painted tiles

The verandah M+P Architects Collaborative Balcony Property,Plant,Door,Window,Building,Picture frame,Wood,Houseplant,Interior design,Flooring
M+P Architects Collaborative

The verandah

M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative

While they may not be suitable for a minimalist home, hand painted tiles bring rustic charm to an area besides infusing vibrancy with its colours. It works well in patios and terraces, but can also be a great option as tiled carpet flooring in an entrance hall way.

4. Bright cushion covers

Residence at Carmichael Road, Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Colonial style living room Table,Couch,Property,Furniture,Picture frame,Plant,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Orange
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

Silk or woven cushion covers are a great option for introducing a splash of colour to add life to a modern home with a neutral colour palette. Mix up the hues to tone down or add vibrancy to a living room, like in this image.

5. Traditional accessories

Living Room ZERO9 Country style living room Furniture,Property,Couch,Building,Table,Picture frame,Houseplant,Plant,Wood,Interior design
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

From carved wooden trays to bronze or brass figurines, displaying a collection of old accessories is another idea for bringing in tradition. Place them on shelves or casually lay them out on a side table or the floor, like in this home.

6. Block printed linen

homify Minimalist bedroom MDF Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bright printed bed covers or sober duvets with hand block prints of traditional motifs such as peacocks and paisley can bring a classy touch to a modern bedroom, without overshadowing its minimalist style. Pick colours that complement the rest of the décor.


7. Handwoven carpets

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even a minimalist home needs a rug to add a touch of cosiness to its ambiance. An exquisite handwoven carpet with bright colours and traditional patterns can work like magic for infusing warmth in a room.

8. Low seating

Residence at Bandra, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Asian style bedroom Building,Furniture,Comfort,Wood,Bed frame,Flooring,Lamp,Chair,Floor,Bed
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence at Bandra

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

Traditionally, Indian homes didn’t have sofas. Seating areas comprised woven mats or carpets and floor cushions or low seating. While all of us are too used to modern sectional sofas and recliners, having a diwan with a comfortable mattress and bolster cushions is a nice way to retain a bit of tradition without compromising on comfort.

For more ideas on classic home design, see this ideabook.

Which of these ideas is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


