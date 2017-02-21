8 ideas to bring traditional interior design to your home

We all love our homes to look modern and have the trendiest elements, but traditional Indian arts and crafts have ageless charm with their vibrant colours and gorgeous handcrafted beauty that can’t be ignored. Even the most contemporary Indian home is incomplete without at least a couple of pieces that showcase our local tradition.
When the whole world is in love with Indian art, textiles and artefacts, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have them in our homes, whether they follow a traditional theme or a modern one. In today’s ideabook, we’ve highlighted 8 ideas for bringing traditional interior design to your home.
Although they are usually associated with classic-style homes, carved wooden furniture is a great idea for breaking the starkness of a modern home as they introduce an unbeatable air of richness and luxury. While this exquisitely carved dining set is perfect for the large room in which it is placed, you can also find other options from small side tables to single chairs that are suitable for your tiny apartment or house.
Many modern Indian homes have religion and spirituality incorporated into their design, like the entrance corridor in this image, which has a beautiful brass idol of Ganesha and traditional oil lamps that elegantly contrast the contemporary wall tiling and marble flooring. Bronze statues or idols and silver lamps or plates are other items that can be used to bring in a bit of tradition.
While they may not be suitable for a minimalist home, hand painted tiles bring rustic charm to an area besides infusing vibrancy with its colours. It works well in patios and terraces, but can also be a great option as tiled carpet flooring in an entrance hall way.
Silk or woven cushion covers are a great option for introducing a splash of colour to add life to a modern home with a neutral colour palette. Mix up the hues to tone down or add vibrancy to a living room, like in this image.
From carved wooden trays to bronze or brass figurines, displaying a collection of old accessories is another idea for bringing in tradition. Place them on shelves or casually lay them out on a side table or the floor, like in this home.
Bright printed bed covers or sober duvets with hand block prints of traditional motifs such as peacocks and paisley can bring a classy touch to a modern bedroom, without overshadowing its minimalist style. Pick colours that complement the rest of the décor.
Even a minimalist home needs a rug to add a touch of cosiness to its ambiance. An exquisite handwoven carpet with bright colours and traditional patterns can work like magic for infusing warmth in a room.
Traditionally, Indian homes didn’t have sofas. Seating areas comprised woven mats or carpets and floor cushions or low seating. While all of us are too used to modern sectional sofas and recliners, having a diwan with a comfortable mattress and bolster cushions is a nice way to retain a bit of tradition without compromising on comfort.
