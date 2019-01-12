12 pictures of homes with marble floors

Simple, clean and polished- marble flooring has long been a favorite flooring option for families worldwide. When we think of opulent and decadent flooring options, marble flooring is one of the primary names that comes to our minds. Vivid colors, patterns, quality and versatile cost options make it the most suitable for Indian homes. It can withstand all weather conditions and still manage to look like a million bucks once washed and polished!
If you plan to invest in marble flooring options for your home, then this guide comes to you at the perfect time. We bring to you various marble flooring designs for you to experiment with.
If you think that lighter shades of flooring demand high maintenance and polishing then you can switch to something subtle and sober like the one in image. Marble flooring is smooth and hence dirt and dust do not stick to it allowing for a clean finish.
There is nothing classier and prettier than a white marble floor in a room. The room looks grand, original and straight from the heaven if the elements are managed well. It's like walking on a cloud, isn't it?
Marble and stone flooring with gradients and texture designs are impeccable and the ultimate option to be used for hallways and other wide open areas. They help to create the illusion of a larger space which is essential in halls and entryways.
The best part of marble flooring is that they can be styled and designed as per your whims and fancies! Be sure to hire an experienced interior designer to rope in unique style flooring like the one shown above.
Ceramic tiles have also been popular but their short life span makes them an unworthy investment option for house flooring. Imitating the same style, you can get your marble flooring done in this form.
Multi colored marble is popular in the market and can be used to create effects and designs. You can use any geometrical ruler designs or geometric prints if you like. This design is ideal for stairways or hallways and are quite common.
If you want to make your room look longer or wider then make use of marble flooring with lines all over. The room above looks longer than it actually is due to this smart flooring choice. With furniture to match the flooring you're in the midst of an all round winner!
Small prints over a large area are a visual treat. For example, the room above has plenty of space thus, the sprinkled effect of the marble creates a voluminous impact over the entire room which is definitely the talking point at this point!
If wood is your choice of flooring but no longer suits your budget or geographical location then viola- here is good news for you! You can make use of marble flooring that emulates the wooden patterns leaving you with a stunning effect.
Darker shades of marble floors are apt for rooms that are used throughout the day or frequently host people and footprints! They look cleaner for longer and require low maintenance which makes them ideal for the said locations.
If you think that a black colored marble floor will make your house look dingy or shabby then you are in for a surprise! Take a look at this beautiful patterned black marble flooring that offers complete justification to the area.
For royal touch, you can mix and match two or more lighter shades to create geometrical designs all over the floor. Match the rest of your decor with it, and you are in for quite the visual treat as the above image so majestically demonstrates.
