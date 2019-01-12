12 pictures of homes with marble floors

Simple, clean and polished- marble flooring has long been a favorite flooring option for families worldwide. When we think of opulent and decadent flooring options, marble flooring is one of the primary names that comes to our minds. Vivid colors, patterns, quality and versatile cost options make it the most suitable for Indian homes. It can withstand all weather conditions and still manage to look like a million bucks once washed and polished!

If you plan to invest in marble flooring options for your home, then this guide comes to you at the perfect time. We bring to you various marble flooring designs for you to experiment with.