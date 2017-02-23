Your browser is out-of-date.

11 low-budget home decor ideas that make your house look expensive

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Hadley Wood House, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Who does not want to decorate and beautify their home without worrying about money? We all do, but how? Well, you will be surprised as there are 11 awesome ways that you can decorate your home without spending a fortune. These clever ideas will give you your dream home at a minimal budget – you will love them all!

1. Mess-free gallery with shoe lockers

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Do you want to make your entrance free of the mess and chaos? Get a hidden space for shoes that come in from the rain, mud, etc. You do need a large space – a reasonably-sized one can accommodate a good number of shoes. A great idea is to place a comforting Kmqad-decorated pillow resort so you and your guests can be comfortably seated when you are taking off or wearing your shoes.

2. Additional kitchen shelves

진달래 대우 푸르지오, 라움 디자인 라움 디자인 Modern kitchen
라움 디자인

라움 디자인
라움 디자인
라움 디자인

Installing additional shelves is a simple and affordable way to achieve a clutter-free and great-looking kitchen. You get extra storage space for your utensils and other items. Plus, you make sure that they are right at your fingertips whenever you need them. Convenience in the kitchen is everything and with this idea, you get just that.

3. Simple yet majestic entrance

Front door K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
K-Tribe Studió

Front door

K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió

The first impression your home makes is at the entrance. You can enjoy a stunning entrance by simply repainting your door. A majestic black will make your door and the entrance to your home unique and stylish. If you prefer, you can opt for bright, bold colors like blue or red – it all depends on the style of your home and your personal preference. You can also add small green touches for a minimal yet sophisticated look.

4. Furniture revival with new colours

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture Eclectic style kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

Adding new colours to your home can totally transform it and make it look like you got new furniture. Just revive your old furniture with new colours and you will be amazed by the effect. Refresh storage units and cabinets to give your home a stylish new look without spending a lot of money.

5. New laminate flooring

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern kitchen
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

Floors are not easy to clean, but laminate flooring, you can have an easy-to-clean and beautiful floor. Change your laminate flooring regularly. This will instantly refresh your home and give it a new look, and you do not have to spend a fortune on giving your home a makeover!

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

6. Small investments on storage space

Tessera Step Cube Unit ASPACE Nursery/kid's roomStorage
ASPACE

Tessera Step Cube Unit

ASPACE
ASPACE
ASPACE

No matter how small or seemingly unimportant, you should never underestimate any storage space in your home. Even the smallest spaces can hold something, like decorative items and beautify that area. Make small investments on storage space for your home and get huge returns – it is a great way to add style and have room for various items.


7. Old wooden stairs

BOOKCASE S1, gianluca facchini gianluca facchini Living roomStorage
gianluca facchini

BOOKCASE S1

gianluca facchini
gianluca facchini
gianluca facchini

Do you have old, unused wooden stairs lying around somewhere? Polish it up or give it some colour and you have a brand new space for storing items or decorating a bare wall in your home. This is a creative idea that will make your home look unique and stylish.

8. Practical kitchen basins

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

 If you want to avoid the mess and clutter in your kitchen, one simple yet fantastic idea is to install a two-basin sink. Wash in one of them and neatly stack plates, etc. on the other. They also look incredibly stylish so your kitchen will look more visually pleasing.

Checkout 9 kitchen ideas for Indian homes here.

9. Wooden shelves

Modular Library, Redesign Studio Redesign Studio Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Redesign Studio

Modular Library

Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio

Wood always looks beautiful, so if you need more storage space and want to beautify your home at the same time, you cannot go wrong with wooden shelves. They will compliment any decorative item you place on them – from vases and curios to photo frames and books. Invest in wooden shelves to give your home a stylish new look and get extra storage space.

10. Iron skewers

Large Decorative Front Door Arttus Classic style houses
Arttus

Large Decorative Front Door

Arttus
Arttus
Arttus

To give your home an aesthetic appeal, get decorative iron skewers on your front door. They will give your home a unique look reminiscent of ancient times with huge, grand wooden gates in palaces and castles. If the style of your home will look good with this idea, you should definitely go for it and you will be getting compliments from everyone in no time!

11. Regular carpet cleaning

London Fog Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Crown Floors

London Fog

Crown Floors
Crown Floors
Crown Floors

You should make sure that your carpets in different rooms of your house are regularly cleaned. This not only gets rid of dust, dirt and grime but also ensure that they stay looking good for a longer period. Suction electrophoresis is a superb method that will keep germs and dust from getting transferred to other areas.

With these smart tips, you can make sure that you have a home that looks beautiful throughout the year. The best part is that these ideas are ideal for homeowners with low budgets. Get inspired by these clever ideas to decorate your home without burning a hole in your wallet.

A cosy and creative Bangalore apartment for a young family
11 Awesome Low-Budget Ideas to Decorate Your Home. Try them and share your comments.


