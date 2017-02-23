A cosy and creative Bangalore apartment for a young family

The interior designers and decorators at Blue Interiors have brought you a practical, stylish and creative apartment at Prestige Tranquillity in Bangalore, which is owned by a young couple with kids. Bright and stylish lighting coupled with soothing colours make this home welcoming and visually appealing. Space has been optimally utilised by introducing sleek and trendy designs, contemporary furniture and large mirrors lend to the illusion of extra space in the bedrooms. Adequate storage solutions add to the comfortable living experience here. To gather more ideas, read on.
Glossy white and dark beige elements make the TV unit elegant and soothing. A creative panel composed of mirror and carved wood wows us to the right of the unit, and a tall dark wooden shelving unit holds decorative pieces on the left.
A large square ceiling light in the living space and numerous other recessed lights make the entrance of the apartment very positive. White and beige tones ensure a spacious and bright feel as well.
Subtly patterned golden wallpaper makes this corner stylish and cosy. The brown bean bags invite you to sink in and relax, and they also contrast the wallpaper beautifully.
Smooth grey and white cabinets and drawers make the kitchen a fashionable and convenient space. Large beige tiles adorn the backsplash and complement the colour scheme here, while trendy appliances ensure that cooking becomes a fun activity.
This corner of the kitchen has been sensibly reserved for the fridge and microwave, though additional drawers and cabinets offer extra room for storage. You can never have enough right?
Soft hues like white and cream make this otherwise small room appear spacious and bright. The elegant grey closet comes with a massive mirror which also adds to the illusion of space here. The single wooden bed, as you can see from here, features pretty black and white bedding to complement the environment.
The wall to wall wardrobe in this bedroom is a clever mix of two different shades of grey. Its large dressing mirror helps the room to look spacious, while the sliding doors ensure that you can open the closet without worrying about the space they will take up.
Though simple, the long cabinet under the sink countertop is perfect for storing cleaning supplies, dirty laundry, extra towels and more. Sober colours add to the spacious and inviting look of this space.
