An elegant 3bhk Bangalore apartment designed for Rupees 6 lakhs

Aesthetics, modernism and functionality were the three important aspects in mind when the interior designers and decorators at Blue Interiors adorned this 3bhk apartment for Mr. Ramkumar and his family. It took them 6 weeks to execute and complete this task within a modest budget of 6 lakhs. As a part of a society named Aqua Front in Whitefield, Bangalore, this home is cosy, contemporary and visually appealing. The wardrobes in different rooms as well as the small but trendy kitchen were beautifully rendered by the professionals to suit the needs of each family member. So read on to know more.
Rendered in light shades of wooden laminate, this dressing unit and wardrobe takes up an entire wall in the master bedroom. It is conveniently equipped with three sliding doors, with the middle door concealing space to accommodate a TV inside. Sleek strips of mirror have been used along the middle of the wardrobe for a unique effect. The cabinets near the ceiling are perfect for storing things which are only required once in a while.
To make the kid’s bedroom lively and bright, splashes of sunny yellow appear on the large and trendy wardrobe as well as the study station. The furniture pieces are otherwise done up in dark laminate and they contrast the touch of yellow nicely.
The white and dark brown combination of the closet in the guest bedroom indicates elegance and simplicity. It offers tons of storage and will go very well with any kind of decor scheme that the owners choose for this room.
Despite the small space available, the designers have introduced glossy black and smooth cabinets to add personality to the kitchen. They are minimalistic, come with modern chrome handles and offer tons of storage space all around. The U-shaped layout allows easy movement while working here, and the countertop is spacious enough for cooking, prepping and plating.
The golden glow from the under-cabinet lights makes the kitchen a very cosy and convenient space. They highlight the beauty of the stone-like backsplash tiles, while a small window brings in natural light as well.
The left side of the kitchen is as functional and smart as the right side. From here, you can also notice the trendy patterned laminates used for the cabinets above the counter. A spacious niche has also been created to accommodate the oven. The cabinet with frosted glass door you see near the chimney is apt for storing things which you need every day and want to identify even without opening the cabinet door.
