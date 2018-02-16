An elegant 3bhk Bangalore apartment designed for Rupees 6 lakhs

The left side of the kitchen is as functional and smart as the right side. From here, you can also notice the trendy patterned laminates used for the cabinets above the counter. A spacious niche has also been created to accommodate the oven. The cabinet with frosted glass door you see near the chimney is apt for storing things which you need every day and want to identify even without opening the cabinet door.

