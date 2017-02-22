10 pictures of backsplash designs ideas for your kitchen

Gone are the days when kitchen walls from counter to ceiling used to be made of only cement that offered little protection from spills and splatters. Today even the smallest kitchens have backsplashes made of a wide variety of materials like stone, glass, metals and also tiles made of varied materials to make the region easy to clean and maintain. Kitchen backsplash has the ability to transform the region’s interior with the right mix of designs and color.

Here are 10 backsplash designs that are easy to set up in modern Indian kitchens to add dimension and style.