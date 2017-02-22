10 pictures of backsplash designs ideas for your kitchen

Gone are the days when kitchen walls from counter to ceiling used to be made of only cement that offered little protection from spills and splatters. Today even the smallest kitchens have backsplashes made of a wide variety of materials like stone, glass, metals and also tiles made of varied materials to make the region easy to clean and maintain. Kitchen backsplash has the ability to transform the region’s interior with the right mix of designs and color.
Here are 10 backsplash designs that are easy to set up in modern Indian kitchens to add dimension and style.
The versatility of mosaic tiles is timeless and their striations make the backsplash region appear longer than its actual size. These can be used in various layouts to give the kitchen a spaced out look or create a hypnotically arresting atmosphere. In this kitchen the dark cabinets and charming black granite counter get a instant uplift with cream and light brown mosaic tiles that manages to neatly bring together both diverse areas.
Natural stone tiles made of materials like slate and travertine have an earthy look about them that is hard to gloss over even after polishing as their natural variations make them unique. When you have a backsplash created out of natural stone tiles like slate in this case, these patterns and lines will be belong only to your stylish kitchen making it unique. With stone tiles set in a modern atmosphere your kitchen can ideally be called your own space without parallels.
For a clean and minimalist look unevenly shaped glass tiles are your best answer. In a fuss free minimalist kitchen like this where monochrome color pattern is being followed, these closely fitted tiles add instant drama to the plain white walls.
Tiles with simple and complicated geometrical patterns is trusted and favored backsplash idea that has been used since these first appeared in the market. These are commonly used as it is easier to match them with other design and colors in the kitchen like cabinets, floor or counter. While big tiles with spaced out patterns are easier to match with other kitchen objects, smaller tiles with busy pattern give a cozy look.
Dark wood cabinets and black granite counter would have made this traditional kitchen look dim if the kitchen planner had not been wise enough to set up white laminated cabinets above the counter to brighten up the region. To maintain cordial partnership between both sections, patterned terracotta tiles with a sandy hue in brown and cream have been applied. The practical window brings in natural light and fresh air while appliances and lighting ensure convenience.
When you are unable to find the right tile that matches the counter or does not belong to the same family then it is best to use a solid color instead of a pattern. In these circumstances a solid colored glass back-splash makes a bold design statement and also reflects light that makes this modern kitchen look bigger than its actual size.
Earthy materials like brick, stone have more than just a rustic charm about them as the make the kitchen look warm and welcoming while retaining a vintage touch that is undeniable. These faux brick tiles are certainly a treat for people that are bored of standard laminated glossy kitchens. These faux brick backsplashes are easy to install and cheaper than other expensive alternatives.
The finish and gloss of ceramic tiles sometimes makes them look like glass tiles and when it is in this classic herringbone pattern the kitchen back-splash receives a unique design layout. The layout is named after the skeletal structure of Herring fish that is graceful as each rectangular tile lined up at 45 degree slant. While this design is commonly used in classic kitchen for its intricate style the pattern is now also being adopted in modern bathrooms too.
In a neutral toned kitchen when you want to retain harmony among different sections then using even a single line of wrong accent tile on back-splash can spoil the co-ordination. Using the same granite as the counter saves you the trouble of selecting appropriate accent tiles for the back-spash.
Plain laminated cabinets in bright orange and black granite counter set the tone for a modern though albeit a colorful kitchen. The glass fronted cabinets above the counter for glassware reflect natural light coming from large windows that keep the layout bright across the day. The orange and red horizontal patterns on glass tiles enhance the contemporary backsplash. making the kitchen feel colorful and lively.
These stylish backsplash ideas are just the right fixtures when you combine them with Perfect cabinets for the corners of your kitchen to make it a lively place to cook in or showoff to guests as this way your work are stays clean.