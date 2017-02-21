Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful home with vibrant surprises in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
homify KitchenBench tops Wood Beige
Putting together a fashionable yet practical home is not always an easy task. But the interior designers and decorators at Blue Interiors in Bangalore have achieved it with style and creativity in this apartment. Sleek designs, smooth surfaces, and stylish storage solutions are the highlights of this residence. Bright and cheerful colours appear in the kid’s study room, while the multiple kitchens are distinct in their own ways. A unique rustic touch in the living space will also take your breath away for sure. So read on to get inspiration for your own project.

Trendy and practical

homify KitchenBench tops Wood Brown
The elegant and timeless combination of grey and white makes this modern kitchen very inviting. Smooth and minimalistic cabinets offer ample storage space, while ultramodern appliances make the chef’s experience enjoyable.

Beautiful open kitchen

homify KitchenBench tops Wood Beige
Light wooden flooring adds warmth to the sleek and smooth cream cabinets of this open kitchen. The layout is such that there is ample space for movement, while neatly accommodated modern appliances ensure convenience. The gorgeous decorative backsplash tiles add lots of spice here.

Earthy and well-lit

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Brown
A large glass window floods this kitchen with natural light to create a happy and positive atmosphere. Mosaic tiles in earthy shades and neat cabinets in wood and white lend warmth and cosiness to this kitchen.

Rustic entertainment

homify Modern walls & floors Concrete Amber/Gold
Entirely clad in rugged and small pieces of beige stones, this wall is waiting for the living room TV to be installed. Recessed lights accentuate the rustic appeal and texture of the wall, while the sleek and glossy white TV unit offers beautiful contrast.

Colourful and smart

homify BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Red
Generous splashes of red and blue dominate the study room for kids in this residence. The rug, trendy chairs, modern closet and playful white and blue open shelves make this space creative, fun and energetic. Tall glass windows bring in loads of sunlight throughout the day.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


