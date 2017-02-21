8 pictures of small bathrooms optimal for small spaces

Many people consider making changes to bathrooms a difficult task in itself. Small bathrooms, especially are not easy to alter as they have limited space that are tricky to modify. If you are remodelling your tiny bathroom, don’t worry – we have a line-up of eight sleek bathrooms. These small bathrooms give you an idea of how to decorate a small bath space. Let’s go!
This bathroom is dominated by grey that looks stylish and chic. The beautiful grey slate and dark tiles add modernity to the whole look.
This bathroom is a good mix of tradition and modernity. The natural stone is soft on the eye, and the terracotta flooring adds a retro touch. The integration of the two are incomparable.
This tiny bathroom is a designer’s nightmare, but the end result is very satisfying. The tub and toilet are well placed and the use of neutral colours like the grey and light brown make the space look larger.
This small is bathroom is like a dream! The use of natural stones make for a welcoming seating area. The peripheral mosaic tiles are beautiful too!
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
When you have limited space, you need to think about integrating multiple functions into the area. This bathroom with two cleverly designed wash basins have a washing machine underneath them. What a clever use of space!
The wooden floor and white walls make for a neat, clean and an elegant style. The toilet is placed in the corner and no space is wasted!
If your bathroom is small, you may think there is no space for a bathtub. But just take a look at this bathroom here, it has everything!
This bathroom with wall-mounted racks, large mirrors and simple accessories is a beauty! Smooth grey floors add to the illusion of space.
