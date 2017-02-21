Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 pictures of small bathrooms optimal for small spaces

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Mediterranes Flair und Urlaubsfeeling , Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Mediterranean style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Many people consider making changes to bathrooms a difficult task in itself. Small bathrooms, especially are not easy to alter as they have limited space that are tricky to modify. If you are remodelling your tiny bathroom, don’t worry – we have a line-up of eight sleek bathrooms. These small bathrooms give you an idea of how to decorate a small bath space. Let’s go!

1. Modern fashion

Sie machen Urlaub - wir renovieren Ihr Bad!, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Modern bathroom
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

This bathroom is dominated by grey that looks stylish and chic. The beautiful grey slate and dark tiles add modernity to the whole look.

2. A gentle and elegant style

Borgo a Mozzano (LU) - IL bagno in Tadelakt, Tadelakt keloe Tadelakt keloe Mediterranean style bathroom
Tadelakt keloe

Tadelakt keloe
Tadelakt keloe
Tadelakt keloe

This bathroom is a good mix of tradition and modernity. The natural stone is soft on the eye, and the terracotta flooring adds a retro touch. The integration of the two are incomparable.

3. Make good use of space

Wohlfühlbad, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Modern bathroom
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

This tiny bathroom is a designer’s nightmare, but the end result is very satisfying. The tub and toilet are well placed and the use of neutral colours like the grey and light brown make the space look larger.

4. Dream SPA

Mediterranes Flair und Urlaubsfeeling , Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Mediterranean style bathroom
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

This small is bathroom is like a dream! The use of natural stones make for a welcoming seating area. The peripheral mosaic tiles are beautiful too!

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

5. Bathroom for two people

Badsanierung Wörth am Rhein, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Modern bathroom
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

When you have limited space, you need to think about integrating multiple functions into the area. This bathroom with two cleverly designed wash basins have a washing machine underneath them. What a clever use of space!

6. A natural style

Vom alten Standard zum neuen Traumbad, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Modern bathroom
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

The wooden floor and white walls make for a neat, clean and an elegant style. The toilet is placed in the corner and no space is wasted!


7. No compromise!

Badewanne mit Tür und fugenlose Wände, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Modern bathroom
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

If your bathroom is small, you may think there is no space for a bathtub. But just take a look at this bathroom here, it has everything!

8. Simple is beautiful

​Das komplette Badezimmer — zum Festpreis und mit Termingarantie, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Modern bathroom
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

This bathroom with wall-mounted racks, large mirrors and simple accessories is a beauty! Smooth grey floors add to the illusion of space.

Checkout 15 great ideas to renovate your bathroom here.

15 spectacular ideas for your staircase railings
8 Mini modern bathrooms that you will love for your home! Try them and share your comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks