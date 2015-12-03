Your personal home cinema is no longer a dream

The sound quality of a film is very important. How disappointing would it be when watching a film, right at the crucial moment the main character says something which cannot be understood. Large speakers used in home cinemas have the potential to bounce this sound around a room. This can be an unpleasant way to view a film. One way to avoid this is to use as many sound absorbing soft furnishings in a possible in a room. This amazing home cinema has excelled at this. The walls are padded to ensure no reverberation around the room. This is also achieved with the carpets and chairs. The huge chairs look super comfortable and attractive. The purple theme is a wonderful way to bring a theatrical element to the room. Have fun with home cinema design. Use colour and lighting to make an impression.

It is everybody’s dream to have their own home cinema, so if you can find the space, or even if you can’t find the space, create a home cinema yourself today. There are many creative ways to make an unused space into a wonderful space for viewing films. Homify has found these amazing home cinemas for inspiration. For more ideas see 7 Gorgeous Home Theatres.